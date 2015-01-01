पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Ten Non stop Buses Start For Hisar Delhi, Instead Of Five Hours, Now Will Travel In About Three And A Half Hours

यात्रियों के लिए राहत:हिसार-दिल्ली के लिए दस नाॅन स्टाप बसें शुरू, पांच घंटे की बजाय अब करीब साढ़े तीन घंटे में सफर होगा

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
हिसार से दिल्ली जाने वाले यात्रियाें काे अब परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। डिपाे ने दिल्ली जाने वाले यात्रियाें के लिए नाॅन स्टाॅप बस सेवा शुरू की है। जिसके चलते अब बस से दिल्ली पहुंचने में यात्रियाें काे पहले की तरह चार या पांच घंटे नहीं बल्कि साढ़े तीन का ही समय लगेगा। यही नही यात्रियाें काे नाॅन स्टाॅप चलने वाली प्राइवेट बसाें के ज्यादा चार्ज से भी राहत मिलेगी।

बता दें कि दिल्ली के लिए नाॅन स्टाॅप बस सेवा का संचालन करने के लिए हिसार रोडवेज डिपो के जीएम राहुल मित्तल व टीएम सुखदेव की परिवहन विभाग के प्रधान सचिव शत्रुजीत कपूर के साथ 3 नवंबर को मीटिंग हुई थी। टीएम ने बताया कि इसमें जीएम राहुल मित्तल द्वारा प्रधान सचिव से दिल्ली के लिए नाॅन स्टाप बसाें का संचालन काे लेकर मांग की गई। जिसकी मंजूरी के बाद डिपाे से दिल्ली के लिए दस नाॅन स्टाॅप बसाें का संचालन किया जा रहा है।

