तेजी से बढ़ता प्रदूषण:सिटी में हवा अभी भी खराब एक्यूआई 344 पर पहुंचा, दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 1.2 डिग्री कम रहा

हिसार37 मिनट पहले
जीजेयू रोड पर छाया स्मॉग।

शहर की हवा अभी खराब है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स पर बुधवार को सिटी में एक्यूआई 344 रहा। यह एक्यूआई मानक के हिसाब से बहुत खराब मानी जाती है। हालांकि बुधवार काे शहर में पाॅल्यूशन मंगलवार काे कम रहा। आंखाें में जलन की समस्या भी कम रही। हवा में पीएम 2.5 शाम काे 344 और पीएम 10 भी 251 रहा।

शहर में दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 28.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम तापमान 10.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। एचएयू के माैसम विज्ञान विभाग के अनुसार दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 1.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहा। हालांकि रात का तापमान सामान्य से 0.1 डिग्री अधिक रहा। यानी रातें सामान्य से कम ठंडी व दिन सामान्य से अधिक ठंडा रहा।

पूर्वानुमान

मौसम आमतौर पर 14 नवंबर तक खुश्क रहने की संभावना है। इस दौरान सुबह के समय हल्की धुंधभरा वातावरण रहने तथा उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाएं चलने से तापमान में हल्की गिरावट की संभावना रहेगी।

