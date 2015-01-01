पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Deceased's Daughter in law Asked For Forgiveness From Gangwa, Including Her Family, Said In The Video Relative Of The Woman, Ghedela, Who Instigated Her To Make The Allegations

ढाणी गारण प्रकरण:मृतक की पुत्रवधू ने परिवार समेत गंगवा से मांगी माफी, वीडियाे में कहा- आरोप लगाने के लिए उकसाने वाली महिला घाेड़ेला की रिश्तेदार

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • एक दिन पहले डिप्टी स्पीकर पर आराेप लगाने वाली महिला का यू-टर्न

बरवाला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गांव ढाणी गारण में दुकानदार की हत्या के मामले में धीरे-धीरे राजनीति भी हाेती जा रही है। मृतक जिले सिंह की पुत्रवधू ने अपने पहले के बयान पर यू टर्न लेते हुए कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक की महिला रिश्तेदार काे निशाने पर ले लिया। जाे वायरल वीडियाे में साफ सुने और देखे जा सकते हैं।

ढाणी गारण में रविवार काे धरने के दाैरान डिप्टी स्पीकर रणवीर गंगवा पर पैसाें के मामले पर आराेप लगानी वाली महिला साेमवार काे अपने पति, जेठ, परिवार के सदस्याें समेत गांव के सरपंच के साथ पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस पहुंची और वहां रणवीर गंगवा से मिलकर लगाए गए आराेपाें पर गलती मानते हुए माफी मांगी। पूर्व नियोजित षड्यंत्र के तहत डिप्टी स्पीकर रणबीर गंगवा की राजनीतिक छवि को धूमिल करने के प्रयास को लेकर खेद प्रकट किया।

बाद में आराेप लगाने वाली महिला से पत्रकाराें ने सवाल किए ताे उसने कहा कि गांव की ही एक महिला के कहने पर उसने गंगवा पर गलत आराेप लगाए थे। जिस महिला ने उसे उकसाया था वह पूर्व विधायक रामनिवास निवास घाेड़ेला की रिश्तेदार है।

सरपंच विद्यावती के प्रतिनिधि सूरत सिंह ने बताया कि मामले में सच्चाई सबके सामने आने के बाद इस बात का निर्णय किया कि घटना को लेकर ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से खेद प्रकट किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि डिप्टी स्पीकर रणबीर गंगवा का राजनीतिक जीवन बेदाग रहा है। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में पूर्व सरपंच श्योनाथ, पूर्व सरपंच रामेश्वर, नबंरदार सूरजभान व अन्य लाेग शामिल थे।

वहां राजनीति की गई, छवि खराब करने की काेशिश की गई : गंगवा

विस में डिप्टी स्पीकर रणवीर गंगवा ने रविवार काे हुए प्रकरण में फिर दाेहराया कि वहां राजनीति की गई थी। जिस महिला ने पैसाें के लेन देन काे लेकर आराेप लगाया, वह इसे जानते तक नहीं हैं। उनकी छवि खराब करने की काेशिश की गई। वहीं ढाणी गारण में दुकानदार की हत्या के मामले में आए प्रतिनिधिमंडल काे आश्वासन दिया कि आरोपियों लाेगाें की जल्द गिरफ्तारी के पुलिस काे निर्देश दिए हैं।

गांव में बहन-बेटी का रिश्ता सभी का वहां मेरी कोई रिश्तेदार नहीं : घाेड़ेला

बरवाला से कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक रहे रामनिवास घाेड़ेला ने ढाणी गारण की महिला द्वारा यू टर्न लेने पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। घाेड़ेला ने कहा कि वैसे ताे गांव में बहन बेटियाें का रिश्ता सभी का हाेता है। लेकिन वहां ऐसी काेई महिला मेरी रिश्तेदार नहीं है, जिसने गंगवा पर आराेप लगाने वाली महिला काे उकसाया है। घाेड़ेला ने कहा दाल में काला ताे कुछ जरूर है।

