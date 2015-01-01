पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवा हुई खराब:जिले की आबोहवा खराब, एक्यूआई 479 पर पहुंचा, यह पिछले साल दिवाली के अगले दिन से भी ज्यादा

हिसार44 मिनट पहले
सड़क पर छाया स्मॉग, पूरे दिन ऐसी स्थिति बनी रही।
  • राेहतक व जींद व हिसार सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषित शहर, स्माॅग ने आंखाें में जलन व सांस लेने में तकलीफ
  • हवा न चलने के कारण धुआं शहर व इसके आसपास के एरिया में आसमान में छाया रहा

शहर की आबाेहवा बेहद खराब स्थिति में पहुंच गई है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स पर हिसार की एक्यूआई 479 रही। पीएम 2.5 बढ़कर 479 हाे गया और पीएम 10 भी 453 रहा। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार हवा न चलने के कारण धुआं शहर व इसके आसपास के एरिया में आसमान में छाया रहा। जिसके कारण स्माॅग बन गया। अगर हवा तेजी से चलती ताे स्माॅग हट जाता। प्रदेश में हालांकि सबसे जहरीली हवा राेहतक व जींद की है। इसके बाद हिसार में अधिक प्रदूषित शहर रहा।

इन तीनाें शहराें की एक्यूआई दिल्ली जैसे प्रदूषित शहर के आसपास तक पहुंच गई। अगर पिछले साल की बात करें ताे 2019 में दिवाली से अगले दिन 28 अक्टूबर काे शहर की एक्यूआई -385 थी जाे प्रदेश के सबसे प्रदूषित शहराें में से था। मगर इस साल साेमवार के दिन के हालात ऐसे रहे कि एक्यूआई 479 पहुंच गया जाे पिछले साल के दिवाली के रिकाॅर्ड काे भी पार कर गया। जैसे शाम हुई लाेगाें काे सांस लेने व आंखाें में जलन की समस्या रही।

पांच कराेड़ से ज्यादा की कीमत के पटाखाें का स्टाॅक, हालात और भी बदतर हाेने का अंदेशा

शहर में तीन लाइसेंस धारकाें के पास पटाखाें का स्टाॅक है। इन पटाखा हाेल सेलर के पास करीब पांच कराेड़ के पटाखाें का स्टाॅक का अनुमान है। अगर आबाेहवा की बात करें ताे आगे और भी बदतर हालात हाे सकते हैं। दिवाली तक या इसके बाद शहर में पाॅल्यूशन और बढ़ सकता है। हालांकि यह हवा की दिशा व स्पीड पर भी निर्भर करेगा।

पूर्वानुमान : 14 नवंबर तक मौसम खुश्क रहने की संभावना, सुबह रहेगी हल्की धुंध

एचएयू के कृषि माैसम विज्ञान विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष एमएल खीचड़ ने बताया कि हरियाणा राज्य में 14 नवम्बर तक मौसम आमतौर पर परिवर्तनशील व खुश्क रहने की संभावना है। रात्रि तापमान कम व पूर्वी हवा चलने की सम्भावना के कारण सुबह के समय हल्की धुंध/स्मॉग जैसा मौसम तथा बीच बीच में हल्के बादल रहने की संभावना है।

तो पटाखों को जलाने के से क्या हालात होंगे

अभी से शहर में पाॅल्यूशन के ये हालात हैं ताे पटाखाें के जलाने से क्या हालात हाेंगे। प्रशासन से हमारी मांग है कि इस मामले में संज्ञान लेना चाहिए। सरकार की जाे गाइडलाइन हैं उसकी पालना सख्ती से लागू करानी चाहिए। आम लाेगाें से भी अपील है कि वे पटाखे जलाने से परहेज करें। सांस व अस्थमा के मरीजाें काे दिक्कताें का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पाॅल्यूशन और बढ़ेगा ताे काेराेना से पीड़ित मरीजाें काे पाॅल्यूशन बढ़ने के दाैरान जान का जाेखिम अधिक रहेगा। -आरएस खटाणा, एडवाेकेट।

