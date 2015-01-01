पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जाम पर काबू पाने की कवायद:परमानेंट बेरीकेडिंग से बाजार में रोकी फोरव्हीलर्स की इंट्री, आजाद नगर व पटेल नगर में भी फड़ व स्टालाें के लिए स्थान निर्धारित

हिसार27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली काे मात्र एक सप्ताह बचा है। इसके लिए बाजार में जाम पर काबू पाने व अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए पुलिस व निगम प्रशासन ने कमर कस ली है। शनिवार 7 नवम्बर से राजगुरु मार्केट समेत सभी बाजाराें में चार पहिया वाहनाें के प्रवेश पर सुबह 7 से रात 9 बजे तक पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध रहेगा। वाहनाें के लिए दीपावली तक पार्किंग सिटी थाना के सामने बनाई गई है।

पुलिस जवानाें की तादात बढ़ाई

बाजार में व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए अब 2 साै की बजाय 3 साै जवान तैनात किए जाएंगे। इसमें महिला पुलिस-दुर्गा शक्ति वाहिनी टीम के अलावा हाेम गार्डस की भी तैनाती हाेगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि इसके लिए मार्केट की दाेनाें एसाेसिएशन के प्रतिनिधि पुलिस अधीक्षक से मिले थे तथा बाजार में व्यवस्था काे लेकर सुझाव रखे थे।

मास्क का प्रयाेग न करने वाले दुकानदाराें और ग्राहकाें का काटे चालान

राजगुरु मार्केट में नगर निगम व पुलिस टीम ने मिलकर मास्क न पहनने वालाें के चालान काटे। टीम के सदस्य हाथ में रसीद और चालान काटने की मशीन लेकर दुकान दुकान घूमते रहे। हालांकि कुछ दुकानाें में टीम काे देखते ही लाेगाें ने मास्क लगा लिया। यह अभियान दीपावली तक चलेगा।

ग्राहकाें के लिए टाेल फ्री नंबर जारी किए

उधर राजुगरु मार्केट ऑग्रेनाइजेशन ने किसी भी असुविधा हाेने पर ग्राहकाें व दुकानदाराें के लिए टाेल फ्री नंबर जारी किए हैं। संरक्षक अक्षय मलिक व प्रधान अजय सैनी ने बताया कि बाजार में दीपावली तक व्यवस्था सुधारने में प्रशासन का पूरा सहयाेग किया जाएगा। मलिक ने कहा कि पुलिस अधीक्षक और निगम आयुक्त से हुई बातचीत के बाद बाजार की व्यवस्था काफी सुधरी है। वहीं अन्य एसाे के प्रधान राजेंद्र चुटानी, मंगल ढालिया ने भी अपना सहयाेग का फैसला किया है।

बिश्नाेई मंदिर मार्केट में टीम और दुकानदारों में बहस

नगर निगम की तहबाजारी टीम राेजाना अतिक्रमण हटाने के काम में लगी है। हालांकि बाजार में कहीं न कहीं दुकानदाराें से हाॅट टाॅक भी दिनचर्या का हिस्सा बन गई है। शुक्रवार काे बिश्नाेई मंदिर के सामने तहबाजारी टीम के कर्मचारियाें व दुकानदाराें में तकरार हाे गई। कर्मचारी बरामदे में रखे डिस्पले काे हटाने ताे दुकानदाराें ने विराेध किया। इस पर मार्केट एसाेसिएशन के प्रधान राजेंद्र चुटानी ने कहा कि नगर निगम आयुक्त ने दीपावली तक बरामदाें में डिस्पले रखने की छूट दी हुई है। इसलिए दुकानदाराें का विराेध जायज है। चुटानी ने कहा कि वह दाेबारा निगम आयुक्त से मिलेंंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें