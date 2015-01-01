पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • The Fire In The Garbage House Built In The Old GLF Office Was Extinguished By The Fire Brigade, The Public Was Disturbed By The Smoke

आग पर कंट्रोल की मांग:पुराना जीएलएफ ऑफिस में बने कूड़े घर में लगी आग फायर ब्रिगेड ने बुझाया, धुएं से आमजन हुए परेशान

हिसार15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिटी थाना के पास पुराने जीएलएफ ऑफिस में कूड़े में लगी आग

सिटी थाना एरिया में मंगलवार काे कचरे में आग लगने से पुराने शहर में धुंधा फैल गया। ऐतिहासिक पीली काेठी यानी पुराना जीएलएफ ऑफिस में बने कूड़े घर में किसी ने कचरे में आग लगा दी। आसपास के लाेगाें का कहना है कि आए दिन यह स्थिति है। आग लगने से आसपास के एरिया में धुआं ही धुआं फैल गया। किसी ने दमकल केंद्र में फाेन कर आग बुझाने वाली गाड़ी बुलाई।

गाड़ी पहुंचने से पहले ही कूड़ा जलकर राख हाे चुका था। पुराने शहर निवासी पुजारी राहुल का कहना है कि अगर नगर निगम व जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी अगर कूड़े में ही आग न लगने दें ताे शहर काे पाॅल्यूशन से बचाया जा सकता है। पटाखाें के बराबर कूड़े से निकलने वाला धुआं सेहत के लिए खतरनाक है।

कहां-कहां से आते हैं आग लगाने के मामले

  • सेक्टर 14 में गेट में एंट्री करने के साथ बाएं हाथ की तरफ
  • नागोरी गेट पर फ्रूट वालाें की दुकानाें के सामने
  • राजगुरु मार्केट में ठेके के सामने कॉर्नर पर
  • ऑटो मार्केट में कई दुकानदार अपनी दुकानाें के सामने कचरे में आग लगाते हैं।
  • रामपुरा मोहल्ला में बीकानेर स्वीट्स के पास
  • डाेगरान माेहल्ला से सैनियान माेहल्ला की एंट्री पर
  • सेक्टर 13 की मेन मार्केट के पीछे एमएम स्टोर वाली मार्केट में और पुष्पा कॉम्प्लेक्स के सामने
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें