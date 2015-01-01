पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Love Of Parents To Daughters Getting Across The Seven Seas, Four Daughters Were Killed By Families From Hisar

आंगन में आईं खुशियां:सात समंदर पार मिल रहा बेटियों को माता-पिता का प्यार, हिसार से चार बेटियों को परिवारों ने गाेद लिया

हिसार6 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • अपनों ने जिनका किया तिरस्कार, बेगानों ने अपना बन किया दुलार, इस साल 11 बच्चे गोद दिए गए

प्रदेश में अलग-अलग जगहों पर बेसहारा मिल चुके मासूम कई घरों के आंगन में खुशियां बनकर पहुंचे हैं। देश ही नहीं विदेशी दंपतियां भी सेंट्रल एडॉप्शन रिसोर्स अथॉरिटी (कारा) और स्टेट एडॉप्शन रिसोर्स एजेंसी (सारा) के जरिये हिसार से बच्चाें काे गाेद ले चुके हैं। इस साल 11 बच्चाें काे गाेद दिया जा चुका है।

डिस्ट्रिक्ट चाइल्ड वेलफेयर ऑफिसर विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि सेंट्रल एडॉप्शन रिसोर्स अथॉरिटी के जरिये इस साल चार बेटियां इटली, फ्रांस, स्पेन और कनाडा के दंपतियों ने गोद ली हैं। जबकि पिछले बरस एक बेटी फ्रांस और एक बेटी सऊदी अरब जाकर खुशहाली के साथ जीवन बिता रही हैं। सारा के आंकड़ों के अनुसार प्रदेश के 99 प्रतिशत लोग बच्चा गोद लेते वक्त लड़के की डिमांड करते हैं।

अब तक 5 बच्चों की फॉरेन और 15 बच्चों की देश में गाेद देने की प्रक्रिया पूरी करा चुके एडॉप्शन एडवोकेट करण सिंह तंवर ने बताया कि जब भी कोई चाइल्ड वेलफेयर कमेटी को मिलता है और परिजनों का पता नहीं लग पाता तो कोर्ट से उसे गोद देने के लिए कानूनन मुक्त कराया जाता है। मेडिकल एग्जामिनेशन के बाद कारा के पोर्टल पर बच्चे का डेटा अपडेट किया जाता है। फिर शुरू होती है प्रक्रिया। फॉरेन में ऑथराइज्ड फॉरेन अडॉप्शन एजेंसी काम करती है। यह एजेंसी फॉरेन में रह रहे बच्चों की नियमित इंस्पेक्शन करती है।

साथ ही फॉरेन में बच्चा गोद लेने के इच्छुक लोगों के आवेदन भी कारा को भेजती है। इसके बाद डिस्ट्रिक्ट चाइल्ड वेलफेयर ऑफिस के जरिये सभी डाक्यूमेंट्स की जांच की जाती है। एडॉप्ट करने के इच्छुक दंपतियों से वीडियो काॅलिंग के जरिये मीटिंग की जाती है। इच्छुक दंपतियों को हेल्थ रिपोर्ट, फाइनेशियल रिपोर्ट, अपने काम से संबंधित डॉक्यूमेंट्स, इनकम सर्टिफिकेट, लोकल गवाह का लिखित बयान, पासपोर्ट की कॉपी, कारा के अप्रूवल सहित 32 तरह के डाक्यूमेंट्स जमा करने होते हैं। इसके साथ ही साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए की एडॉप्शन फीस भी जमा करानी होती है। भारतीय नागरिकों के लिए एडॉप्शन फीस करीब 40000 रुपये है।

भावनात्मक जुड़ाव के लिए होने वाले माता-पिता से वीडियो कॉलिंग के जरिये कराई जाती बच्चों की बात

डिस्ट्रिक्ट चाइल्ड वेलफेयर ऑफिसर ने बताया कि बच्चों के होने वाले माता-पिता से भावनात्मक जुड़ाव बनाने के लिए पहले वीडियो कॉलिंग के जरिये बात करायी जाती है। बच्चों को इंग्लिश भाषा सिखाने के लिए ट्यूटर ज्योति रोज फॉरेन की बुक्स पढ़ाती हैं और उस देश के कल्चर के बारे में बताया जाता है। 3 साल में जिले से 22 बच्चे गोद दिए गए हैं। इस साल 11 बच्चों को परिवार मिला है। जिसमें से 4 बच्चियां सऊदी अरब, फ्रांस और कनाडा और 7 बच्चे केरल, राजस्थान, गुड़गांव, उत्तर प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, लुधियाना और पश्चिम बंगाल में गाेद दिए गए हैं।

संस्था 3 साल तक करती है निगरानी : डीसी

बच्चों को पूरी कानूनी प्रक्रिया के तहत गोद दिया जाता है। इसके बाद गोद लिए गए बच्चों की विदेश स्तर पर संस्था कारा तीन साल तक निगरानी करती है। ताकि बच्चे को किसी भी प्रकार की दिक्कत न हो। -डाॅ. प्रियंका सोनी, जिला उपायुक्त, हिसार।

