मारपीट का आरोप:राेडवेज टीएम और 3-4 अन्य पर कृष्णा बस कंपनी के मैनेजर ने लगाया बंधक बना मारपीट करने का आराेप

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  टीएम ने आरोपों को निराधार बताया, बाेले- राेडवेज बसें चलने पर कमाई घटी तो लगा रहे आराेप

राेडवेज डिपो हिसार में कार्यरत टीएम सुखदेव पर कृष्णा बस कंपनी के मैनेजर कुलवंत सिंह ने एसएस के कमरे में बुलाकर बंधक बनाने, तीन-चार अन्य लोगों के साथ मिलकर मारपीट करने, जान से मारने की धमकी देने, पगड़ी उतारकर अपमान करने का आरोप लगाया है। वहीं, टीएम सुखदेव ने आराेप लगाया है कि दिल्ली रूट पर राेडवेज की बसें ज्यादा चलने से निजी बस में सवारियां कम हाे गई हैं। इसके अलावा सवारी से किराया भी अधिक लेते हैं।

इसके चलते कृष्णा बस का मैनेजर कुलवंत सिंह निराधार आरोप लगा रहा है। किसी तरह का अपमान नहीं किया है। फिलहाल दोनों पक्षों ने बस स्टैंड चौकी पहुंचकर लिखित बयान देकर एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई है। पुलिस को कृष्णा बस कंपनी के मैनेजर कुलवंत सिंह ने बताया कि एसएस के कार्यालय में टीएम सुखदेव ने बुलाया था। इनके खिलाफ मैंने सीएम विंडो में शिकायत दर्ज करवा रखी है।

यह शिकायत वापस लेने का दबाव बना रहा है। काउंटर पर बस नहीं लगने देता है। इसलिए मेरे साथ उक्त घटना हुई है। वहीं, टीएम सुखदेव ने बताया कि 17 नवंबर की दोपहर को बस अड्‌डा परिसर के एसएस कार्यालय में बैठा था। वहां पर कृष्णा बस का मैनेजर कुलवंत सिंह आया था। बोला कि दिल्ली की बाइपास जाने वाली हरियाणा रोडवेज की बसों को कम किया जाए। 3 नवंबर से हिसार से दिल्ली के लिए 10-12 बसें चल रही हैं।

इससे कृष्णा बसों में सवारियां कम होने लगी हैं। ये ढाई सौ रुपये प्रति सवारी किराया लेते हैं लेकिन हरियाणा रोडवेज की बसों में 200 रुपये किराया लिया जाता है। रोडवेज की बसों से कृष्णा बस की कमाई कम हो गई है, जिसके चलते कुलवंत सिंह बेबुनियाद आरोप लगा रहा है कि अपनी बसाें को किसी तरह फायदा पहुंचाया जा सके। पगड़ी उतारने का आरोप बेबुनियाद है या किसी अन्य प्रकार का अपमान नहीं हुआ है। वहीं पुलिस प्रवक्ता विकास के अनुसार पुलिस को दोनों पक्षों की शिकायत मिल चुकी है। पुलिस आरोपों की जांच करेगी।

