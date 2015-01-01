पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहली बार सजी जनता मार्केट:भीड़ कम करने को लगाई थी मार्केट, डीजे नाइट में पहुंची भीड़ तो कमिश्नर ने कराया बंद

हिसार41 मिनट पहले
शहरवासियों को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए नगर निगम प्रशासन ने करनाल, फरीदाबाद, गुरुग्राम, पंचकूला और चंडीगढ़ में लगने वाले संडे बाजार की तर्ज पर पुराना राजकीय कॉलेज मैदान में शनिवार काे जनता मार्केट शुरू कर दी है। मेयर गौतम सरदाना ने जनता मार्केट का उद्घाटन किया। यह मार्केट शनिवार और रविवार काे लगेगी। इस अवसर पर संयुक्त आयुक्त बेलिना, कार्यकारी अधिकारी अमन ढांडा मौजूद रहे। मेयर गौतम सरदाना ने अधिकारियों के साथ फड़ व स्टॉल का निरीक्षण किया। इस अवसर पर तहबाजारी इंचार्ज सुरेंद्र वर्मा, सुरेंद्र शर्मा, एचवीसी कृष्ण सैनी व अन्य कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

इधर, देर शाम पुराना गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज मैदान स्थित जनता बाजार में डीजे नाइट का कार्यक्रम हुआ। नगर निगम की तरफ से डीजे नाइट कार्यक्रम को यह कहकर करवाया जा रहा था कि बाजार में लोग खरीदारी के लिए आएं। लेकिन अधिकारियों की तरफ से यह गलत कदम था क्योंकि इस कार्यक्रम के जरिए भीड़ एकत्रित हो रही थी। मामले के बारे में देर शाम को जैसे ही कमिश्नर अशोक गर्ग को पता चला उन्होंने इस कार्यक्रम को बंद करवा दिया।

स्टाॅल लगाने के लिए पूरी व्यवस्था कर रहा निगम

जनता मार्केट में नगर निगम नाे प्राेफिट नाे लाॅस पर काम कर रहा है। टेंट, टेबल, कारपेट, लाइट व म्यूजिक की सुविधा नगर निगम की तरफ से की गई है। 24 घंटे बिजली की सुविधा के लिए जनरेटर तक लगाए गए हैं। व्यापारी काे सेल के लिए अपना सामान स्टाॅल पर लेकर पहुंचना है। फिलहाल यहां इलेक्ट्राेनिक्स, रेडिमेड कपड़े, जूते, आर्ट एंड क्राफ्ट, घर की जरूरताें से लेकर डेकाेरेशन का सामान उपलब्ध है।

मेयर व कमिश्नर बाेले- मंझले व्यापारियाें के लिए राेजगार का अच्छा अवसर

मेयर गौतम सरदाना, निगम आयुक्त अशोक गर्ग ने व्यापारियों के साथ बातचीत की। व्यापारियों ने नगर निगम प्रशासन के उनके लिए व्यापार के अवसर पैदा करने को लेकर आभार जताया और उम्मीद जताई कि प्रशासन का इसी प्रकार सहयोग उन्हें मिलता रहेगा। मेयर ने कहा कि छोटे व मंझले व्यापारियों के लिए रोजगार के अवसर पैदा करने के लिए जनता मार्केट का आयोजन किया है। इससे जहां बाजारों में अतिक्रमण की समस्या खत्म होगी। वहीं शहरवासियों को एक जगह पर सभी जरूरी सामान किफायती दामों पर मिल पाएगा। इसलिए शहरवासी पुराना राजकीय कॉलेज मैदान में पहुंचकर खरीदारी करें। निगम आयुक्त ने कहा कि पुराना राजकीय कॉलेज मैदान शहर के बीचों बीच स्थित है। यहां पर लगने वाले जनता बाजार में छोटे व मंझले व्यापारियों का लाभ मिलेगा। हमारा प्रयास है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के समय में बाजारों में अव्यवस्था व भीड़ का माहौल पैदा न हो। वहीं छोटे व मंझले व्यापारियों को आर्थिक नुकसान न उठाना पड़े। इसलिए शहरवासियों को नई सुविधा देते हुए मार्केट का आयोजन किया गया है।

