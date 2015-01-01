पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेदर अपडेट:हिसार में अधिकतम तापमान 22.6 डिग्री जाेकि सामान्य से 50 कम रहा, इसलिए ठंडक बढ़ी

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक आज और कल हल्की बादलवाही रहेगी

पहाड़ाें से आ रही ठंड का असर जिले में कंपकंपी बढ़ाने लगा है। माैसम में लगातार ठंडक बढ़ती जा रही है। दिन व रात का तापमान पिछले कुछ दिनाें से सामान्य से नीचे चल रहा है। दिन के तापमान में 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक नीचे आ गया है। जबकि रात का तापमान भी सामान्य से 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे है।

भारतीय माैसम विभाग के अनुसार शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 22.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम तापमान 7.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। वहीं आज और कल हल्के बादल छाये रहने की संभावना है। इसके बाद 30 नवंबर तक आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है।

प्रदेश में नारनाैल सबसे ठंडा इसके बाद हिसार

प्रदेश भर में नारनाैल जिला में रात का तापमान सबसे कम दर्ज किया गया। इसके बाद राेहतक व हिसार में रात का तापमान सामान्य से नीचे व सबसे कम रहा। नारनाैल में रात का तापमान 6.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया। राेहतक व हिसार का रात का तापमान 7.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें