मौसम:न्यूनतम तापमान दो डिग्री घट कर 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा, अधिकतम तापमान 31 डिग्री सेल्सियस

हिसार13 मिनट पहले
रात के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 10.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। हालांकि अधिकतम तापमान 31 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। रात में और अधिक ठंड महसूस की गई। वहीं कृषि विभाग के अनुसार हरसैक ने 9 स्थानाें पर फायर लाेकेशन की सूचना दी। विभाग ने जांच की ताे दाे स्थानाें पर पराली जलती मिली।

दाेनाें किसानाें के के चालान कर दिए गए। अब तक कृषि विभाग पराली जलाने पर 64 किसानाें के चालान कर चुका है। 1 लाख साठ हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया है। मंगलवार काे एक्यूआई 274 दर्ज किया गया। साेमवार काे एक्यूआई 284 दर्ज किया था।

