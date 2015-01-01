पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माइक्रो प्लान:रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर वैक्सिनेशन का दिन और बूथ लोकेशन का मिलेगा मैसेज, जिसे दिखाकर लगेगा टीका

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • पाेलिंग की तर्ज पर हाेगा कोरोना से बचाव का टीकाकरण, जिम्मेदारी तय कर स्टाफ किया जाएगा ट्रेंड
  • 47 सरकारी हेल्थ सेंटरों के 4317 और 300 निजी अस्पतालों के 10984 डॉक्टर्स और स्टाफ की बारी पहले

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोरोना वैक्सिनेशन का माइक्रो प्लान तैयार किया है। राज्य स्तरीय वेबिनार के बाद जिलास्तर पर डॉक्टर्स से लेकर फील्ड स्टाफ को वैक्सिनेशन के लिए प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। मतदान की तर्ज पर वैक्सिनेशन प्रक्रिया को अपनाया जाएगा। मोबाइल एप में दर्ज जानकारियों का सत्यापन करके हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगेगी।

पहले चरण में 47 सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के 4317 डॉक्टर्स व हेल्थ वर्कर, 300 निजी अस्पतालों के 10984 डॉक्टर्स व हेल्थ वर्करों को 28 दिन के अंतराल में 2 डोज लगेंगी। इनके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर एक संदेश जाएगा। उसमें बूथ लोकेशन व वैक्सीन लगने की तारीख होगी। नववर्ष से पहले वैक्सीन सप्लाई संभव है। वैक्सिनेशन की कमान डीआईओ डॉ. जितेंद्र शर्मा ने संभाली हुई है।

वैक्सिनेशन से जुड़ीं हर स्टेप की तैयारियां

वैक्सिनेशन की जिम्मेदारी : 1 वैक्सिनेशन ऑफिसर और चार वैक्सिनेटर। वैक्सिनेशन ऑफिसर ही वैक्सीन लगाएगा, जिनमें नर्स, फार्मासिस्ट या एएनएम होगा। 4 वैक्सिनेटर होंगे। 3 वैक्सिनेटर में जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मैनपावर मिलेगी। कर्मी लाभार्थी के मोबाइल पर भेजे गए संदेश, उसका पहचान पत्र इत्यादि को सत्यापित करके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर ओटीपी भेजेंगे। इसके बाद बूथ में भेजकर वैक्सिनेशन ऑफिसर इंजेक्शन लगाए। चौथा वैक्सिनेटर एक डॉक्टर होगा, जिनकी आधे घंटे की निगरानी में टीकाकरण के बाद लाभार्थी होगा। बैचेनी, उल्टी या घबराहट होने पर प्राथमिक इलाज करेगा। ठीक होने पर घर भेजेंगे। लाभार्थी को टीकाकरण के बाद एक सर्टिफिकेट ऑनलाइन जारी होगा।

पहचान-पत्र दिखा लगवा सकते हैं टीका

इनमें से कोई एक आईडी साथ लाएं : वैक्सिनेशन के वक्त लाभार्थी अपने साथ आधार कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस कार्ड, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, अधिकृत एमपी, एमएलए, एमएलसी आईडी, पैन कार्ड, बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस पास बुक, पासपोर्ट, पेंशन डॉक्युमेंट, केंद्रिय व राज्य सर्विस कार्ड, स्मार्ट कार्ड आरजीआई अंडर एनपीआर में से कोई एक साथ लेकर जरूर जाएं।

अगली मिलेगी तारीख : अगर कोई लाभार्थी निर्धारित दिन वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाता है तो उन्हें अगली तारीख संदेश के माध्यम से मोबाइल नंबर पर भेजी जाएगी। वैक्सिनेशन के लिए जिनका पंजीकरण हुआ है सिर्फ उन्हीं को वैक्सीन लगे, यह बूथ पर सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा।

शेड्यूल में कब आएगा किसका नंबर

1. फ्रंटलाइन हेल्थ वर्करों को सबसे पहले वैक्सीन लगेगी। 2. पुलिस विभाग, नगर निगम व अन्य पब्लिक डीलिंग विभाग। 3. 50 व इससे अधिक उम्र के नागरिक। 4. 50 साल से कम उम्र के नागरिक, जिन्हें गंभीर बीमारियां हैं।

एक क्लिक पर मिलेगा पूरा डेटा

कोवैक्सिन का प्लान सिरे चढ़ता है तो इसे रूटीन इम्युनाइजेशन में लागू कर दिया जाएगा। इससे लाभार्थी की ट्रैकिंग संभव होगी। किस कंपनी की दवा की वैक्सीन लगेगी, कितनी लग चुकी है कितनी पेंडिंग है इत्यादि का रिकॉर्ड एप में अपडेट होगा। कहीं भी वैक्सिनेशन के दौरान संबंधित अस्पताल एक क्लिक पर रिकॉर्ड देख सकेगा।

