पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • The Result Of Entrance Examinations Will Come On November 9, B.Sc. Agri. And 6143 Was Given For Four year Course In Fisheries

एचएयू:प्रवेश परीक्षाओं का परिणाम 9 नवंबर को आएगा, बीएससी एग्री. व मत्स्य के चार के चार वर्षीय कोर्स के लिए 6143 दी थी परीक्षा

हिसार12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चौधरी चरण सिंह हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय (फाइल फोटो)

चौधरी चरण सिंह हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के बीएससी एग्रीकल्चर व मत्स्य के चार वर्षीय कोर्स और बीएससी एग्रीकल्चर के छह वर्षीय व होम साइंस के चार वर्षीय कोर्स की 24 व 31 अक्टूबर को आयोजित प्रवेश परीक्षाओं के परिणाम 9 नवंबर को जारी किए जाएंगे। यह जानकारी विश्वविद्यालय के कुलसचिव डॉ. बीआर कंबोज ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि बीएससी एग्रीकल्चर व मत्स्य के चार वर्षीय कोर्स के लिए आयोजित प्रवेश परीक्षा में 6143 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए जबकि 5875 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे थे।

प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए 12018 परीक्षार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन माध्यम से आवेदन किया था। बीएससी एग्रीकल्चर के छह वर्षीय व होम साइंस के चार वर्षीय कोर्स के लिए 3424 परीक्षार्थियों ने प्रवेश परीक्षा दी। 1867 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इस परीक्षा के लिए 5291 परीक्षार्थियों ने आवेदन किया था।

एचएयू कैंपस के अलावा कृषि कॉलेज बावल व कौल में भी हाेंगे दाखिले

परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. एसके पाहुजा ने बताया कि बीएससी एग्रीकल्चर के छह वर्षीय कोर्स के लिए 50 सीटें जबकि बीएससी होम साइंस में कम्यूनिटी साइंस के चार वर्षीय कोर्स के लिए 80 सीटें निर्धारित की हैं। बीएससी एग्रीकल्चर के छह वर्षीय कोर्स के लिए निर्धारित 50 सीटों पर दाखिले के बाद उन्हें कृषि महाविद्यालय बावल में सीटें अलॉट की जाएंगी। बीएससी होम साइंस में कम्यूनिटी साइंस के चार वर्षीय कोर्स के लिए एचएयू कैंपस में ही सीटें अलॉट की जाएंगी। बीएससी एग्रीकल्चर के चार वर्षीय कोर्स के लिए 105 सीटें एचएयू कैंपस, 25 सीटें कृषि महाविद्यालय बावल व 25 सीटें कृषि महाविद्यालय कौल (कैथल) और बीएससी मत्स्य के चार वर्षीय कोर्स के लिए 20 सीटें एचएयू कैंपस के लिए निर्धारित की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें