साहित्य:डॉ. दलबीर की पुस्तक सफलता के लिए संघर्ष का हुआ विमोचन

हिसार28 मिनट पहले
पुस्तक का विमाेचन करते हुए डिप्टी स्पीकर रणवीर गंगवा।

पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी डॉ. दलबीर भारती की पुस्तक सफलता के लिए संघर्ष का विमोचन रविवार दाेपहर काे विधानसभा के डिप्टी स्पीकर रणबीर गंगवा ने किया। जिमखाना क्लब में आयोजित समारोह की अध्यक्षता पूर्व चेयरमैन सतबीर वर्मा ने की। इस अवसर पर पुस्तक लेखक डॉ. दलबीर भारती के अध्यापक रहे रामजी लाल शर्मा और बुध राम सिंवर विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित थे।

गंगवा ने अपने संबाेधन में कहा कि महाराष्ट्र कैडर में 1987 बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारी रहे डॉ. दलबीर भारती के जीवन के अनुभवों पर आधारित इस पुस्तक में बताया गया है कि कैसे कठिन परिस्थितियों एवं विपरीत हालातों का मुकाबला करते हुए कोई भी व्यक्ति कड़ी मेहनत व लगन से अपने उद्देश्यों की प्राप्ति कर सकता है। लेखक एवं पूर्व आईपीएस डॉ. दलबीर भारती ने कहा कि यह उनकी छठी पुस्तक है। इससे पहले उनकी प्रकाशित पुस्तकों में से ‘पुलिस एवं लोग, दोनों के अधिकार एवं जिम्मेदारियां’ को भारत सरकार द्वारा वर्ष 2011 में पं. गोविंद वल्लभ पंत पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया था।

वर्ष 2002 में प्रकाशित पुस्तक ‘द कांस्टीट्यूशन एंड क्रिमिनल जस्टिस एदमिनिस्ट्रेशन’ का एक अध्याय न्यूयॉर्क और लंदन से अगस्त 2018 में प्रकाशित ‘द रुटलेज हैंडबुक ऑफ साउथ एशियन क्रिमिनोलोजि में प्रकाशित हुआ था। समारोह के दौरान दलीप सिंह, साबू राम, आरएस वर्मा, आरबी आर्य, रमेश शर्मा, सुदर्शन कुमार, श्रवण कुमार, पाली राम, एसके डोकवाल, सरोजनी देवी और विजेंद्र सिंह को सम्मानित किया गया।

