डीएड परीक्षा:कान में डिवाइस लगा छात्र कर रहा था नकल, चेयरमैन फ्लाइंग काे चकमा देकर फरार

हिसार27 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

क्षेत्र के जीएसएसएस लाडवा के स्कूल में डीएड की परीक्षा के दाैरान एक छात्र इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स डिवाइस का प्रयाेग कर नकल कर रहा था। इसी दाैरान चेयरमैन फ्लाइंग ने छापामारी की। शक हाेने पर टीम ने छात्र की तलाशी ली ताे उसके कान से डिवाइस बरामद की गई। टीम आरोपी से पूछताछ करने लगी ताे वह चकमा देकर फरार हाे गया।

लाडवा गांव के एक आराेपी छात्र के खिलाफ आजाद नगर थाने में सुपरिंटेंडेंट की शिकायत पर आईपीसी की धारा 420 के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस भी मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। स्कूल के सुपरिंटेंडेंट एसपी यादव ने आजाद नगर थाने पर शिकायत करते हुए बताया कि छात्र के पास से डिवाइस बरामद कर ली गई है।

साेमवार काे दाेपहर बाद 2 से पांच बजे तक डीएड का एग्जाम था। जिसमें छात्र डिवाइस के माध्यम से नकल कर रहा था। आजाद नगर थाना प्रभारी राेहताश का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। जल्द ही छात्र काे पकड़कर उससे पूछताछ की जाएगी कि डिवाइस कहां से लिया गया। और किस तरह वह नकल कर रहा था।

