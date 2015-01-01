पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Tractor Carrying A Straw Surrounded By Fire Strings Overturned In A Seven Foot Deep Drain, The Driver Died

सड़क हादसा:सुलखनी से घिराय पराली लेकर जा रहा ट्रैक्टर सात फुट गहरी ड्रेन में पलटा, चालक की मौत

सुलखनी/हिसार39 मिनट पहले
  • 16 दिन पहले भी ड्रेन में ट्रैक्टर पलटने से नाबालिग की मौत और पिता घायल हो गए थे, ग्रामीणों में नाराजगी

घिराय गांव में कन्या गुरुकुल के पास पराली लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली संतुलन बिगड़ने से सड़क से सटी 7 फीट गहरी ड्रेन में पलट गए। हादसे में घिराय निवासी 33 वर्षीय ट्रैक्टर चालक राजेश की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचे और ट्रैक्टर के नीचे दबे राजेश के शव को निकाला। पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव काे हिसार के सामान्य अस्पताल में भिजवाया।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी वीरभान ने बताया कि राजेश ट्रैक्टर से पराली लेकर घिराय आ रहे थे। कन्या गुरुकुल के पास अचानक ट्रैक्टर का संतुलन बिगड़ गया जिससे ट्राॅली समेत ट्रैक्टर सड़क किनारे सात फीट गहरी ड्रेन में पलट गया, चालक की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई। मृतक राजेश दो बेटियों का पिता है। ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक राजेश पराली का कारोबार करता था, अपने साथ में मजदूर भी रखता था। सोमवार को वह अकेला ही सुलखनी गांव के खेतों से ट्राॅली में पराली लादकर गांव आ रहा था।

16 दिन पहले हादसा स्थल से 500 मीटर दूर ड्रेन में ट्रैक्टर पलटने से नाबालिग बच्चे की माैत हाे गई थी और पिता घायल हाे गए थे। उस समय भी ग्रामीणाें ने ड्रेन काे ठीक करने की मांग उठाई थी लेकिन अब तक काेई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। जिससे जिला प्रशासन के खिलाफ नाराजगी है। ग्रामीणों ने ड्रेन को बंद करने की मांग प्रशासन से की है।

इस संबंध में सिंचाई विभाग के एक्सईएन रमेशचंद्र ने कहा कि हादसे का उन्हें भी दुख हु``आ है। उन्होंने कहा कि ड्रेन के बराबर में जो मिट्टी थी वह ग्रामीणों ने उठाई है। ड्रेन की गहराई करवाने वाले ग्रामीण खुद ही हैं, कितनी ड्रेन बंद करवाएंगे।

