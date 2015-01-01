पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:45 दिनाें से अमरुत प्राेजेक्ट का काम फिर हुआ बंद, वार्ड 11 की पार्षद ने कमिश्नर और मेयर काे लिखा

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
डोगरान मोहल्ला में सड़कों के बदतर हालात।
  • बार-बार शिकायत के बाद भी अधिकारी नहीं कर रहे कार्रवाई

अमरुत प्राेजेक्ट के तहत सातराेड में चल रहे पानी की पाइप लाइन डालने के काम में लगातार देरी हाे रही है। वार्ड 11 की पार्षद व उनके प्रतिनिधि कर्मबीर ने आराेप लगाए कि पिछले 45 दिन से काम फिर से बंद पड़ा है। पानी की लाइनें गलियाें में छह इंच नीचे ही दबाई हुई है। बार-बार शिकायत के बाद भी अधिकारी काेई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने मांग उठाई है कि काम में देरी करने व काम ठीक से न करने पर एजेंसी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए।

नगर निगम के अधिकारियाें ने कहा कि सातराेड एरिया में ही काम चल रहा है। कैंट के सामने आदर्श नगर में दिवाली से दाे दिन पहले काम बंद हुअा है। अब दाे से तीन दिन के अंदर दाेबारा काम शुरू हाे जाएगा। छठ पूजा पर लेबर घर गई हुई है। अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि यहां ही नहीं एजेंसी का काम मुख्यालय से ही टाइम एक्सटेंड हाे चुका है। अगले साल की डेडलाइन है। निर्धारित समय में काम पूरा हाे जाएगा।

दिवाली से दाे दिन पहले भी काम चल रहा था। एजेंसी निर्धारित समय से पहले ही काम पूरा कर देगी। ये गलत है कि जमीन की सतह से छह इंच नीचे पाइप लाइन डाली गई है। जहां जमीन के नीचे दूसरी लाइन या सीवरेज मैनहोल इत्यादि है वहां जरूर एक से डेढ़ फीट नीचे हाेगी, बाकी नियमाें के अनुरूप काम हाे रहा है। - प्रवीन गंगवानी, एमई, नगर निगम।

