पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • There Is A Possibility Of Factionalism Among The Party High Command's Councilors, Hisar Will Arrive Two Days Before The Election.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीनियर और डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव:पार्टी हाईकमान काे पार्षदाें के बीच गुटबाजी का अंदेशा चुनाव से दो दिन पहले ही पर्यवेक्षक पहुंचेंगे हिसार

हिसार41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व सहकारी मंत्री मनीष ग्राेवर (फाइल फोटो)
  • पर्यवेक्षक मनीष ग्राेवर आज करेंगे बीजेपी पार्षदों से बात

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव काे लेकर बीजेपी पार्षदाें के बीच गुटबाजी की आशंका मंडराने लगी है। हाईकमान ने इस अंदेशे काे भांपते हुए हिसार नगर निगम के इन दाेनाें पदाें के चुनाव काे लेकर लगाए पर्यवेक्षक पूर्व सहकारी मंत्री मनीष ग्राेवर काे दाे दिन पहले ही हिसार भेजा है। चुनाव के दाैरान किसी तरह का काेई भीतरघात न हाे इसकाे लेकर रविवार काे पूर्व मंत्री शाम पांच बजे हिसार आएंगे और पार्टी पार्षदाें काे एकजुटता का पाठ पढाएंगे।

सूत्राें ने दावा किया है कि पार्टी पार्षदाें के बीच अब कई दावेदार आ गए हैं। काेई जातीय समीकरण के हिसाब से ताे काेई सीनियरिटी के हिसाब से दाेनाें पदाें के लिए अलग-अलग दावा जता रहे हैं। पार्टी कार्यालय में हाेने वाली इस मीटिंग में डिप्टी स्पीकर रणबीर गंगवा, विधायक डाॅ. कमल गुप्ता व जिला अध्यक्ष कैप्टन भूपेंद्र सिंह माैजूद रहेंगे।

बीजेपी व पार्टी समर्थक फिलहाल 15 वाेट हैं। अगर पार्टी पार्षदाें के बीच भीतरघात नहीं हाे ताे दाेनाें पद पार्टी के हाे सकते हैं। मगर कुछ पार्षदाें के बीच नाराजगी की बात सामने आई है। पद न मिलने के भय से अथवा लिस्ट में नाम न आने के डर से दाे बीजेपी के पार्षदाें ने विपक्ष के पार्षदाें सहित कई से संपर्क साधा है। 1 पार्षद ने कुछ पार्षदाें के साथ देर शाम मीटिंग बुलाई है। 1 पार्षद ने शनिवार दिन में फाेन कर संपर्क साधा और जाे घर पर माैजूद थे उनसे मुलाकात कर वाेट व रणनीति बनाने की बात कही है।

संभावना है हाईकमान जातिगत समीकरण बैठाएगा

हालांकि संभावना जताई जा रही है कि पार्टी चुनाव में जातिगत समीकरण ही बैठाएगा। पंजाबी, अग्रवाल व सैनी समाज शहर में सबसे अधिक है। इसके बाद अन्य समाज के वाेटर अधिक हैं। ऐसे में पहले इन जातिगत समीकरण काे ही पार्टी साधने की काेशिश कर सकती है। बाकी असल मामला ताे 24 नवंबर काे वाेटिंग के दिन ही खुलकर सामने आएगा।

शाम पांच बजे पार्टी कार्यालय में मीटिंग बुलाई गई है। मीटिंग चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक मनीष ग्राेवर ने बुलाई है। इस मीटिंग में चुनाव से संबंधित ही चर्चा की जानी है। -गाैतम सरदाना, मेयर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें