एसपी ने किया दौरा:पीएलए फूड मार्केट में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं थी, व्यवस्था बनाने के दिए निर्देश

हिसार11 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस और दीवाली के मद्देनजर एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा ने शुक्रवार शाम 4 बजे से 10 बजे तक पुलिस दृश्यता दिवस के तहत अभ्यास करवाया। इस दौरान सड़कों पर संबंधित थानों-चौकियों की पुलिस मुस्तैद रही। पैदल गश्त करते पुलिस कर्मी नजर आए, ताकि कोई असामाजिक तत्व चोरी, छीनाझपटी, लूटपाट सहित अन्य आपराधिक घटनाओं को अंजाम न दे सके।

एसपी ने डीएसपी जोगिंद्र शर्मा, डीएसपी अशोक कुमार के साथ राजगुरु मार्केट व पीएलए मार्केट का दौरा किया। इस दौरान उन्हें राजगुरु मार्केट सहित शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था ठीक लगी। राणा ने बताया कि यातायात सुचारू रखने में नगर निगम का सहयोग भी मिला। बाजार में अधिकांश लोगों ने कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहना था। पुलिस कर्मी भी लोगों को मास्क पहनने के प्रति जागरूक करते दिखे। वर्तमान में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क ही एकमात्र उपाया है। राणा ने पीएलए मार्केट का निरीक्षण किया।

यहां फूड मार्केट में व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं लगी। लोग भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान नहीं रखे हुए थे। ऐसे में संबंधित विभाग से संपंर्क करके उक्त व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए मीटिंग की जाएगी। लोग अगर फूड का स्वाद लेने आ रहे हैं तो उन्हें कोरोना से बचाव के उपाय भी अपनाने चाहिए। वहीं मटका चौक से टाउन पार्क तक लोगों ने ऑन रोड वाहन खड़े किए थे।

इस वजह से रोड जाम की स्थिति बनी थी। इस समस्या का समाधान संबंधित विभाग से मिलकर करवाया जाएगा। राणा ने बताया कि दिवाली के दिन बाजारों व इलाकों में सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पुलिस बल तैनात रहेगा। कर्मी पैदल गश्त करेंगे। अगर कोई आतिशबाजी करता मिला या फिर बेचता हुआ, उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। कोरोना संक्रमितों सहित अन्य रोगियों व आमजन के स्वास्थ्य की फिक्र करते हुए आतिशबाजी न करें।

