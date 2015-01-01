पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • This Time On Diwali, People Are Sending Masks, Sanitizers And Decorating Items With Gifts To Their Relatives And Friends.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काेराेना काल में ट्रेंड:इस बार दिवाली पर गिफ्ट्स के साथ लाेग अपने रिश्तेदारों और दोस्तों को भेज रहे मास्क, सेनिटाइजर और काढ़ा बनाने का सामान

हिसार9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खुशियों के साथ त्योहार मनाने के लिए संक्रमण से बचाव का भी इंतजाम

काेराेना से बचाव के मद्देनजर लाेग जागरूक नजर आ रहे हैं। दूर-दराज रहने वाले अपने रिश्तेदार और दाेस्ताें काे इस बार मिठाई, ड्राई फ्रूट्स के साथ मास्क, सेनिटाइजर और काढ़ा का सामान भी भिजवाया जा रहा है। यही नहीं काेराेना से बचाव के लिए साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अपील भी गिफ्ट के बाहर लिखकर की जा रही है। कुछ लाेग वैक्सीन नहीं आने तक मास्क जरूर लगाने की अपील कर रहे हैं। डाक विभाग के अधिकारियाें ने लगातार पहुंच रहे गिफ्ट काे देखते हुए अलर्ट रहकर ड्यूटी देने के लिए कहा है।

गिफ्ट हैंपर्स के साथ अपना ख्याल रखने का दे रहे संदेश

केस-1 हिसार के सूर्य नगर के मनाेज का दाेस्त रितेश यूपी के कानपुर में रहता है। हर साल वह दाेस्त रितेश काे दिवाली पर गिफ्ट में मिठाई और ड्राई फ्रूट्स भेजता था। मगर इस बार ड्राई फ्रूट्स के साथ सेनिटाइजर की छह बाेतल, मास्क और काढ़ा बनाने का सामान भी भेजा है। यही नहीं गिफ्ट के बाहर अपील लिखी है। इसमें लिखा है कि काेराेना से बचाव के लिए मास्क जरूर लगाएं। साथ ही आसपास के लाेगाें काे भी लगाने काे कहें।

केस-2 हिसार के अर्बन एस्टेट की पूनम ने अपने पंजाब के लुधियाना में रहने वाले रिश्तेदारों काे दिवाली का गिफ्ट भेजा। गिफ्ट में इस बार मिठाई के साथ-साथ सेनिटाइजर और मास्क भी भेजे गए हैं। साथ ही रिश्तेदारों से काेराेना से बचाव काे साेशल डिस्टेेंस, मास्क लगाने की अपील की है।

केस- 3 नागाेरी गेट के सुरेंद्र ने गुरुग्राम के अपने दाेस्त काे गिफ्ट के साथ सेनिटाइजर और मास्क भी भेजे। सुरेंद्र का कहना है कि इससे दाेस्त का काेराेना से बचाव हाे सकेगा। उसने काॅल कर दाेस्त से भी काेराेना से बचाव के लिए लगातार सेनिटाइजर और मास्क लगाने की अपील की है।

प्रतिदिन 200 से 300 गिफ्ट लाेग विभिन्न स्थानाें के लिए पहुंचा रहे हैं। इस बार लाेग अपने दाेस्ताें, रिश्तेदारों और परिवार के दूर दराज रहने वाले दाेस्ताें काे काेराेना से बचाव के लिए सेनिटाइजर, मास्क भी पहुंचा रहे हैं। लाेगाें से अपील है कि वह मास्क जरूर लगाएं। सेनिटाइजर का भी प्रयाेग करें। -संजय कुमार, मंडल अधीक्षक, हिसार डाक मंडल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर मोदी की चीन-पाक को चेतावनी- किसी ने आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें