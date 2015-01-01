पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेस्टिवल सीजन:इस बार दिवाली पर मिठाइयों में दिखे क्वालिटी के साथ नये एक्सपेरीमेंट; काजू पान, मैंगो पेठा और मलाई चाप को ग्राहकों ने किया खूब पसंद

हिसार30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अर्बन स्टेट 2 स्थित सैनी स्वीट्स शॉप पर मिठाई खरीदते ग्राहक।
  • दुकानों के बाहर बड़े पंडाल सजे नजर अाए, जहां दिनभर लगी रही ग्राहकाें की भीड़, त्योहारों के सीजन में बंगाली स्वीट्स का दिखा क्रेज

त्योहार के माैके पर खुशियाें का मजा दाेगुना करती है मिठास। बिना मिठाई के त्योहार अधूरी है, क्योंकि दिवाली पर अपनों को मिठाई बांटना ही इसे अपनों का त्योहार बनाता है। हर बार की तरह इस बार भी दिवाली पर मिठाई की खरीदारी के लिए दुकानदारों ने खास व्यवस्था की। सभी दुकानों के बाहर बड़े पंडाल नजर आए। मिठाइयां खरीदने के लिए ग्राहकों की अच्छी खासी भीड़ नजर आई। शहर की कुछ मिठाई की दुकानों पर इतनी भीड़ रही जिसकी वजह से स्वाइप मशीन की लिमिट तक पूरी हो गई। वहीं इस बार बंगाली स्वीट्स लोगों के लिए नए टेस्ट के रूप में उभरी। मिठाई विक्रेताओं ने भी क्वांटिटी की बजाय क्वालिटी पर जोर दिया। इस बार मिठाई में दुकानदारों के कुछ नए एक्सपेरिमेंट्स भी नजर आए जिसका ग्राहकों ने दिल खोलकर स्वागत भी किया।

काजू में दिखी सबसे ज्यादा वैरायटी, काजू समोसा रहा खास

अर्बन एस्टेट टू स्थित सैनी स्वीट्स के संचालक शिव कुमार ने बताया कि इस बार काजू से बनी मिठाइयां ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद बनी हुई है। जिसमें काजू बाइट्स, काजू रोल, काजू खसखस, काजू पान, काजू हनी ड्यू, काजू जलेबी खास रही। इसके साथ ही मिक्स्ड मिठाई को भी लोगों ने काफी पसंद किया। इसके साथ ही पुष्पा कॉम्प्लेक्स के पास स्थित बीकानेर में भी काजू समोसा की खास वैरायटी दिखाई दी। दुकानदार शिव कुमार ने कहा कि आजकल लोग स्वास्थ्य को लेकर ज्यादा सतर्क हैं इसलिए शुगर फ्री खजूर पान और अंजीर से बनी मिठाइयों की भी बढ़िया बिक्री हुई।

स्वीट्स की शॉप पर ग्राहकों का क्वालिटी पर रहा फोकस

जिंदल चौक स्थित बीकानेर स्वीट्स के संचालक सचिन ने बताया कि इस बार माल उतना ही तैयार हुआ ही जितना बिक सके। पुष्पा काॅम्प्लेक्स के पास स्थित बीकानेर स्वीट्स पर मोती सिंह ने बताया कि इस बार सारी मिठाइयां देसी घी में ताजा तैयार की जा रही है। साथ ही कुछ नए एक्सपेरिमेंट भी नजर आए जिसके चलते विद्युत नगर स्थित सैनी स्वीट्स में मैंगो पेठा, प्योर ड्राई फ्रूट लड्डू, केसर बाइट, मक्खन वड़ा नजर आया तो अर्बन स्टेट टू स्थित सैनी स्वीट्स में काजू पान, बादाम बटर स्कॉच और चेन टोस्ट भी खास पसंद किया गया।

मलाई चाप और संदेश में खास वैरायटी

इस बार शहर ने बंगाली मिठाइयों को ज्यादा पसंद किया। इसके चलते लगभग सभी दुकानों पर मलाई चाप और चॉकलेट मलाई चाप की अच्छी सेल रही। अर्बन एस्टेट टू स्थित सैनी स्वीट्स में संदेश की चार वैरायटीज मौजूद रही। इसके साथ स्पंज रसगुल्ला, राजभोग, चम-चम बढ़िया सेल हुई।

