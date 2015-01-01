पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस ने किसान नेताओं के घर दी दबिश:जिलाध्यक्ष सहित हांसी व उकलाना में 4-4 अग्रोहा में दो किसान नेता हिरासत में लिए

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
अमित ढाका को हिरासत में लेती अग्रोहा थाने की पुलिस।

हांसी में विभिन्न संगठनों के आह्वान पर भारत बंद और किसानों के दिल्ली कूच से दो दिन पहले पुलिस ने चार किसान नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। चारों किसान नेताओं को आधी रात को उनके घरों से हिरासत में लिया गया। सवेरे उनके खिलाफ मामले दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया। किसान नेताओं को छुड़वाने के लिए लोग थाने में जमा होने लगे। और हरियाणा सरकार के पुतले फूंके।

नारनौंद पुलिस ने बारह खाप के पूर्व प्रधान सुरेश कोथ, राजेंद्र उर्फ शीलू लोहान और विनोद उर्फ जंगी लोहान को हिरासत में लिया। तीनों को तड़के उनके घरों से हिरासत में लिया गया। तीनों को लाकर थाने में रखा गया। किसी को उनसे मिलने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई। बास पुलिस द्वारा सीसर के किसान नेता विकास सीसर को उनके आवास से हिरासत में लिया गया। चारों नेताओं को न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया।

सूचना पर कई किसान नेता हुए भूमिगत

पुलिस आने की भनक के बाद कुछ किसान नेता भूमिगत हो गए।पुलिस ने काफी जगह खोज की थी लेकिन उनका कोई अता पता नहीं लग सका। मंगलवार सुबह हिसार प्रोफेसर कॉलोनी स्थित मकान नंबर 66 में अखिल भारतीय किसान एकता मंच के पदाधिकारी दिलबाग हुड्डा को पुलिस उनके घर से उन्हें हिरासत में लेने पहुंची। काफी देर तक दिलबाग हुड्डा घर के अंदर रुके रहे।

जिला प्रधान मियांसिंह बिठमड़ा ने कहा- सरकार किसानों की आवाज दबाने की कोशिश कर रही

मंगलवार को अखिल भारतीय खेत मजदूर संघ के जिला प्रधान मियांसिंह बिठमड़ा, अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के ब्लॉक प्रधान भूपसिंह, किसान नेता रमेश छिरंग व अमरजीत को हिरासत में ले लिया। किसान नेता मियां सिंह ने बताया कि सरकार किसानों की आवाज दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है मगर किसान अपनी मांग और हक की लड़ाई के लिए अडिग रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों की गिरफ्तारी से किसानों में भारी रोष है। अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा उकलाना तहसील सचिव दयानंद डूकिया ने बताया कि किसान ही नहीं बल्कि देश की तमाम जनता सरकार द्वारा लाए गये जनता विरोधी कानूनों का लोकतांत्रिक ढंग से विरोध कर रहे हैं जिसमें नए कृषि कानून, बिजली बिल 2020, श्रम कानून में संशोधन और सरकारी मुनाफा कमाने वाली संस्थाओं का निजीकरण का विरोध करेगी।

जिला अध्यक्ष कनोह ने कहा- अन्नदाता भाजपा के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतर आया

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला अध्यक्ष काला कनोह और ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अमित ढाका को अग्रोहा पुलिस ने शयामसुख गांव से हिरासत में ले लिया। जिससे किसानों में भारी रोष पनप रहा है। काला ने बताया कि 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली में तीन कृषि अध्यक्षों के खिलाफ देशभर के किसान घेराव करने जा रहे हैं। जिसको लेकर किसानों ने अपनी रणनीति तैयार कर ली है। मंगलवार सुबह किसान यूनियन के नेता श्यामसुख गांव में एक बैठक का आयोजन करने जा रहे थे लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अमित ढाका को हिरासत में ले लिया। काला ने कहा कि देश का अन्नदाता भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतर आया है। भाजपा सरकार की किसान विरोधी नीतियों के कारण आज पूरे देश में हाहाकार मचा है।

