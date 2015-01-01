पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  • Two More Deaths From Corona, 210 Infected Including Civil Hospital Epidemiologist And Deputy Superintendent And State Information Commissioner

महामारी:कोरोना से दो और मौत, सिविल अस्पताल की महामारीविद् व डिप्टी सुपरिंटेंडेंट और राज्य सूचना आयुक्त सहित 210 संक्रमित मिले

हिसार30 मिनट पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण से ग्रस्त 2 और रोगियों ने दम तोड़ दिया। इनमें लाल सड़क हांसी के 63 वर्षीय वृद्ध और प्रोफेसर काॅलोनी हिसार की 57 वर्षीय महिला शामिल हैं। अभी तक कोरोना से 174 रोगी जान गंवा चुके हैं। पूर्व में हो चुकीं कुछ डेथ का ऑडिट करके उनका आंकड़ा कोविड पोर्टल पर अपडेट किया है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले तेजी से बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को 210 नये रोगी मिले हैं। इनमें राज्य सूचना आयुक्त जय सिंह बिश्नोई, सिविल अस्पताल के कोविड वार रूम में काॅन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग का जिम्मा संभाल रहीं महामारी विद् व डिप्टी सुपरिटेंडेंट भी शामिल हैं। कोरोना संक्रमित और गंभीर बीमारी श्वास, दिल, लिवर, फेफड़ों, शुगर से ग्रस्त रोगी स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान जरूर रखें।

बैंकर्स, डॉक्टर्स, एक्साइज और इंकम टैक्स कर्मचारी भी संक्रमित मिला

स्वास्थ्य विभाग में आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज के अनुसार पीएनबी कर्मी वासी फ्रैंड्स काॅलोनी, मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक वासी एमसी काॅलोनी, आईटी सेक्टर में कर्मी वासी न्यू मॉडल टाउन, डॉक्टर वासी मलिक अस्पताल हांसी, इंकम टैक्स कर्मी वासी जागान, बैंक कर्मी वासी दुर्गा काॅलोनी, एक्साइज विभाग में कर्मी वासी सेक्टर 15, थर्मल पावर प्लांट में कर्मी वासी खेदड़, इनकम टैक्स विभाग में असिस्टेंट वासी आजाद नगर, ऑटो माेबाइल कंपनी में कर्मी वासी न्यू मॉडल टाउन, टीचर वासी सेक्टर 13, सेशन कोर्ट में सुपरिटेंडेंट, डॉक्टर वासी सेक्टर 14, पंचायती राज ऑफिस में कर्मी वासी ओल्ड पुलिस लाइन एरिया, सेंट्रल जेल टू में बंदी, आर्मी कैंट में कर्नल, वेटरनरी डॉक्टर वासी मेला ग्राउंड, असि. मैनेजर वासी एकता विहार काॅलोनी, कोविड जेल में बंदी, उकलाना में 4 दुकानदार, बैंक कर्म वासी सेक्टर-5 सूरजमल इनक्लेव, 2 आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर वासी बरवाला, कोटक लाइफ इंश्योरेंस कंपनी में कर्मी वासी चंद्रलेन कॉलोनी, मंगाली आंकलान में तीन मजदूर, एक महिला संक्रमित मिली है।

