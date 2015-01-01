पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:ऑटो चालक सहित दो मरीजों ने तोड़ा दम, 164 नये पॉजिटिव मिले, रिकॉर्ड 3662 सैंपल

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • अब तक 14980 हो चुके संक्रमित, 13013 ठीक हो चुके

जिले में काेरोना संक्रमित 2 और रोगियों ने दम तोड़ दिया है। इसके चलते संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वाले रोगियों की संख्या 214 हो चुकी है। इनमें राजगुरु मार्केट में रहने वाले 68 वर्षीय और वार्ड 28 वासी 44 वर्षीय ऑटो चालक शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा 164 नये संक्रमित भी मिले हैं, जिससे कुल रोगियों का आंकड़ा 14980 तक पहुंच गया है। हालांकि 13013 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

इसके अलावा सूर्य नगर एरिया में मास सैंपलिंग हुई। डॉ. बंसीलाल और डाॅ. राकेश के साथ एलटी अमित व आनंद ने 335 सहित जिलेभर में 3662 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं। आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज के अनुसार नये संक्रमितों में पीएनबी बैंक कर्मी वासी सेक्टर 16, टीचर वासी सेक्टर 16-17, डॉक्टर वासी अर्बन एस्टेट, प्राइवेट स्कूल में टीचर वासी माजरा, टीचर वासी शिव विहार, सीए वासी सेक्टर 13, खेदड़ थर्मल पावर प्लांट में कर्मी, खिलाड़ी वासी किरोड़ी, बैंक मैनेजर वासी सेक्टर 14, सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वासी सेक्टर 14, सिविल अस्पताल में वार्ड सर्वेंट वासी लांधड़ी, फार्मासिस्ट वासी बरवाला, सिविल अस्पताल में ओटी असि. भी शामिल है।

