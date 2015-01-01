पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:टाेल टैक्स दिए बिना निकाले वाहन, 48 लाख का नुकसान, नाके पर जुटे हजाराें किसान, लांधड़ी में तोड़ दिए बूम

हिसार17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुलखनी. बाडो पट्टी टोल प्लाजा पर धरनारत किसानों को संबोधित करते भ्यान खाप प्रवक्ता बलवान सुंडा।

नए बने तीन कृषि कानूनाें काे वापस लेने की मांग पर अड़े किसान अब आमजन काे साथ लेकर चलने की रणनीति बना रहे हैं। लाेगाें काे टाेल नाकाें पर मुफ्त सुविधा दिलाने के लिए किसान संगठनाें ने शनिवार काे शहर के सभी चाराें नाकाें काे खुलवा दिया और आवागमन मुफ्त करवा दिया। शनिवार तड़के 3 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक कार से लेकर ट्रक-बस तक नाकाें पर बिना टैक्स दिए दाैड़ते रहे।

चाराें टाेल नाके रामायण, लांधड़ी, चाैधरीवास और बाडाेपट्टी पर हजाराें वाहन बिना टैक्स दिए निकलवाए। वहीं पंजाब नंबर की एक गाड़ी में सवार हाेकर कुछ युवकाें ने लांधड़ी नाके पर टाेल के बूम ताेड़ दिए। बाद में पुलिस ने किसी तरह युवकाें काे समझाकर भेजा । हालांकि शाम काे टाेल शुरू हाे गया। वहीं गांव संदलाना के ग्रामीणों ने टिकरी बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन के लिए 1 लाख 11 हजार का चंदा दिया।

उधर, अखिल भारतीय किसान कांग्रेस के नेशनल काॅर्डिनेटर अनिल मान नलवा ने कहा कि किसान किसी भी सूरत में पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। हरियाणा प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल के प्रधान ने भी किसान आंदाेलन काे अपना समर्थन दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों की मांगें जायज हैं। इससे व्यापारी वर्ग का हित भी जुड़ा है।

टोल वाइज ये रहा नुकसान

1.रामायण टाेल पर एक दिन में करीब 18 लाख की आय हाेती है। मगर सुबह 3 बजे ही काफी संख्या में पहुंचे किसानाें ने यहां पर टाेल काे फ्री करा दिया था। फास्टैग लगे वाहनाें से छह बजे तक रुपये कटते रहे। मगर इसके बाद जब किसानाें काे फास्टैग से रुपये काटे जाने का पता लगा ताे मशीन काे भी बंद करा दिया गया। करीब 13 लाख से अधिक का आर्थिक नुकसान हुआ। 2. लांधडी टाेल काे सुबह 6 बजे ही फ्री करा दिया गया था। यहां से प्रतिदिन करीब 10 लाख की आय वाहनाें से हाेती है। शाम छह बजे किसान यहां से चले गए। 3. चाैधरीवास टाेल से करीब साढ़े 10 लाख की आय हाेती है। यहां पर भी शाम 6 बजे तक किसानाें ने टाेल फ्री रखा। 4. बाडाे पट्टी टाेल से करीब 14 लाख की आय हाेती है। यहां पर भी शाम पांच बजे के बाद ही टाेल काे चालू कराया जा सका।टोल वाइज ये रहा नुकसान।

विपक्ष पहुंचा किसानाें के बीच

कांग्रेस, इनेलाे, आप, माकपा, भाकपा समेत अन्य राजनीतिक दलाें के नेता सभी नाकाें पर किसानाें के बीच पहुंचे और तीनाें कृषि बिलाें के खिलाफ किसान आंदाेलन का समर्थन किया। इनमें अनेक कर्मचारी व किसानाें के संगठन भी शामिल रहे। सभी के निशाने पर प्रधानमंत्री, प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री और जजपा नेता एवं डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चाैटाला निशाने पर रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें