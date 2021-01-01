पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लांधड़ी में किसान रैली:जब तक कृषि कानून वापस नहीं लिया जाएगा, तब तक टोल खाली नहीं करेंगे : धावले

हिसार/अग्रोहाएक घंटा पहले
हिसार. लांधड़ी टोल पर रैली में किसानों की भीड़ उमड़ी। इस दाैरान हरियाणा प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बजरंग दास गर्ग, मनदीप नथुवाण, दलबीर किरमारा, विजय पूनिया, अजय जोहर, सुरेंद्र मान, दिनेश सिवाच, जगदीश सुथार, काला कनाेह, महावीर पूनिया, सुरेश दुर्जनपुर, धर्मपाल लोहचब, सतबीर धायल, बबलू गोदारा, अंगूरी नंगथला, किरण बाला पूनिया, किरण जौहर, संतरो लोहचब, ममता, किरण, सुमन आदि माैजूद थे। फोटो -रॉकी कुमार - Dainik Bhaskar
  • धावले, चढूनी समेत कई किसान नेताओं ने भरा जोश
  • रैली में 72 गांवों से हजारों किसान पहुंचे, महिलाओं ने गाए गीत
  • टोल कमेटी और भाकियू ने चढूनी को ट्रैक्टर देकर किया सम्मानित

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में मंगलवार काे हिसार-सिरसा हाईवे लांधड़ी टाेल पर किसान रैली में 72 गांव के हजाराें किसान पहुंचे। करीब 3000 ट्रैक्टर, गाड़ियाें व मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार होकर आए थे। बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं की भागीदारी रही। महिलाओं ने हरियाणवीं गीताें की प्रस्तुति भी दी।

रैली में बतौर मुख्यअतिथि अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अशाेक धावले ने कहा कि भाजपा किसानाें के बीच फूट डालने का काम करने में लगी है। सरकार ने गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर समेत अन्य धरना स्थल पर बिजली पानी और इंटरनेट कनेक्शन काटकर आंदाेलन काे विफल करने की साजिश रची, लेकिन किसानाें ने इसे सफल नहीं हाेने दिया। किसानाें पर झूठे मुकदमे दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। जब तक कृषि कानूनाें काे वापस नहीं लिया जाएगा, प्रदेश का एक भी टाेल खाली नहीं हाेगा। 6 फरवरी काे देशभर में चक्काजाम किया जाएगा।

किसान यूनियन प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी ने कहा कि किसान किसी भी कीमत पर पीछे नहीं हटेंगे और अपना हक लेकर ही मानेंगे। कांग्रेस नेता डाॅ. राजेंद्र सिंह सूरा ने कहा कि यह अांदाेलन केवल किसानाें का नहीं है अपितु गरीब की राेटी बचाने का है। संघर्ष समिति मेंबर कुलवंत संधू और किसान यूनियन के महासचिव दिलबाग सिंह हुड्डा ने भी संबोधित किया। लांधड़ी टोल कमेटी व भाकियू ने गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी को ट्रैक्टर देकर सम्मानित किया। उधर, पूर्व मंत्री एवं भाजपा नेता प्राे. संपत सिंह के बेटे गाैरव संपत सिंह ने गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर पहुंचकर किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत से कुशलक्षेम जाना।

