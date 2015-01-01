पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेजी से बढ़ता प्रदूषण:शहर में आबोहवा बेहद खराब, डीसी बोलीं- एनजीटी की गाइडलाइन, जहां पॉल्यूशन ज्यादा वहां पटाखे नहीं बिकेंगे,

हिसार25 मिनट पहले
शहर में दिल्ली रोड पर छाया स्मॉग। सूरज छिपने से पहले ही वाहन चालकों को हेड लाइटें जलानी पड़ी। फोटो: रॉकी कुमार

सिटी में मंगलवार काे एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 439 रहा। इंडेक्स के हिसाब से यह बेहद खराब स्थिति है। वातावरण में पीएम 10 व 2.5 बढ़ गया। पीएम 10 ताे 407 पर पहुंच गया था और पीएम 2.5 भी 439 पर पहुंच गया। शाम काे 4 बजे के बाद यह और भी अधिक बढ़ गया। जिससे लाेगाें काे सांस लेने व आंखाें में जलन जैसी समस्याएं हुई। शहर में बढ़े पाॅल्यूशन काे देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने पटाखा स्टाॅल के ड्रा कैंसिल कर दिए हैं।

इससे पटाखा स्टाॅल अलाॅटियाें में राेष है। 29 स्टाॅल के साेमवार काे जिला प्रशासन ने ड्रा निकाले थे। स्टाॅल अलाॅटी मंगलवार सुबह जैसे ही डीसी ऑफिस लाइसेंस लेने पहुंचे ताे अधिकारियाें ने उन्हें ड्रा कैंसिल हाेने की जानकारी दी। मामले काे लेकर स्टाॅल अलाॅटी डीसी से भी मिले।

यह भी कर चुके हैं खर्च

विनाेद कुमार ने बताया कि ड्रा के लिए उन्होंने पहले 11 हजार रुपए की रेडक्राॅस की पर्ची कटवाई है। 20 हजार डीएम के नाम डीडी बनवाए थे। डीडी ताे वापस हाे जाएगा मगर अब इस पर करीब 300 रुपये खर्च हाे जाएंगे। किसी ने पांच लाख तो किसी ने तीन लाख काे एडवांस पेमेंट दे दी। सुबह लाइसेंस लेने के लिए गए ताे पटाखा स्टाॅल कैंसिल कर दी गई है। अधिकारियाें ने कहा कि आदेश हैं यहां स्टाॅल कैंसिल की जाएगी।

व्यापारी बाेले-हमारे लिए ताे अब काली दिवाली

विनाेद कुमार, सुनील तनेजा, संदीप जाखड़, अरविंद साेनी, नीरज, धीरज, गाैरव, संदीप, दीपक, कपिल, श्रीकांत, रामनिवास, अनिल सहित कई व्यापारियाें काे नुकसान हाे गया। उन्हाेंने बताया कि मामले काे लेकर डीसी से मिले मगर डीसी मैडम ने कहा कि ऊपर से आदेश हैं, स्थानीय प्रशासन कुछ नहीं कर सकता। उन्हाेंने कहा कि आपकी मांग सरकार के पास भेज दी जाएगी। उन्हाेंने कहा कि जितने भी लाेग पटाखा स्टाॅल लेना चाहते थे उन्हाेंने ब्याज पर पैसा उठाया है। लाखाें का नुकसान हाे गया। उनके लिए ताे अब यह काली दिवाली हाे गई।

कल हुए ड्रा कैंसिल कर दिए हैं। एनजीटी की गाइडलाइन है कि जहां पाॅल्यूशन बढ़ा हाेगा वहां पटाखे नहीं बिकेंगे। -डाॅ. प्रियंका साेनी, डीसी, हिसार।

