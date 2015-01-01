पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • When The Building Sealed In The City And On Whose Orders The DMC Was Not Giving Inspector Copies Of The Order

नगर निगम में भ्रष्टाचार की बू:शहर में कब बिल्डिंग सील और किसके आदेश पर खुली, डीएमसी काे भी इंस्पेक्टर नहीं दे रहे ऑर्डर की प्रतियां

हिसार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएमसी ने बिल्डिंग ब्रांच के दो इंस्पेक्टरों को नोटिस भेजकर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा

शहर में अवैध भवनों का खेल नगर निगम की बिल्डिंग ब्रांच के अधिकारियाें के साथ मिलकर खेला जा रहा है। बिल्डिंग ब्रांच के अधिकारी उच्च अधिकारियाें की आदेशाें की भी परवाह नहीं करते। अधिकारियाें की जांच रिपोर्ट से खुलासा हुआ है कि ब्रांच बिल्डिंग सील लगाने व सील खाेलने का काम भी बिना उच्च अधिकारियाें के संज्ञान में मामला डाले कर रहे हैं।

डीएमसी प्रदीप हुड्डा ने अब दाेनाें बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर से स्पष्टीकरण मांगे हैं। डीएमसी ने लिखा है कि पांच दिन के अंदर या ताे सील लगाने व खाेलने बारे आदेश किसने दिए इसकी काॅपी प्रस्तुत की जाए वरना दाेनाें इंस्पेक्टर के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई अमल में लाने के लिए उच्च अधिकारियाें काे लिखा जाएगा।

बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर काे थमाए गए नाेटिस में डीएमसी ने लिखा है कि 30 सितंबर काे किए गए अवलाेकन में पाया गया था कि दाेनाें बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर द्वारा कई बिल्डिंग मालिकाें काे नाेटिस दिए गए। मगर हैरानी की बात है कि नाेटिस के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। अब सबसे बड़ा सवाल है कि आखिर नाेटिस क्याें दिए गए और नाेटिस दिए गए ताे आगे की क्या कार्रवाई रही। इससे आगे कार्रवाई क्याें नहीं बढ़ी? इससे पहले भी नगर निगम की बिल्डिंग ब्रांच से जुड़ी गड़बड़ियां सामने आ चुकी हैं।

कार्यकारी अभियंता की सूचना के बाद कुछ अवैध निर्माण पर की कार्रवाई

दूसरी हैरानी की बात है कि बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर यानी भवन निरीक्षक काे शहर में बन रहे अवैध निर्माण नहीं दिख रहे। वार्ड 1 से 10 व 11 से 20 में कई बिल्डिंग ऐसी थी जिनके बारे में कार्यकारी अभियंता ने सूचना दी। आखिर अधिकारियाें की सूचना के बाद बिल्डिंग ब्रांच ने उन पर संज्ञान लिया। अब यहां भी सवाल है कि आखिर ऑन राेड हाे रहा निर्माण बिल्डिंग ब्रांच काे क्याें नजर नहीं आता। बाद में जब कार्यकारी अभियंता ने सूचना दी ताे इन पर कैसे कार्रवाई हाे गई।

