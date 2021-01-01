पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराज बेटी:मम्मी ने डांटा तो रूठकर घर से साइकिल पर गई 11 वर्षीय बच्ची 100 किमी दूर राेहतक में मिली

  • वायरल फाेटाे से एयरपाेर्ट कर्मी के रिश्तेदार ने पहचाना तो दी सूचना

सेक्टर-14 से लापता 11 वर्षीय बच्ची घर से करीब 100 किमी दूर रोहतक के इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में सकुशल मिल गई है। नई अनाज मंडी चौकी पुलिस के अथक प्रयासों और इंटरनेट पर वायरल फोटो की बदौलत सफलता मिली है। बच्ची ने पुलिस को बताया कि मुझे मम्मी ने डांट दिया था इसलिए नाराज होकर साइकिल पर बैठकर चली गई थी।

चौकी इंचार्ज रविंद्र ने बताया कि पुलिस ने सेक्टर-14 से लेकर सिरसा चुंगी और जिंदल चौक तक करीब 200 से ज्यादा कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाली थी। हिसार पुलिस रातभर जागी और बच्ची को जगह-जगह तलाशा। इसके साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर बच्ची के लापता पता होने की पोस्ट व पिता का संपर्क सूत्र भी वायरल कर दिया था। यहां तक की दूसरे जिलों की पुलिस को अलर्ट किया था।

हिसार एयरपोर्ट में कार्यरत एक कर्मी ने रोहतक में रहने वाले रिश्तेदार शेखर पाठक को उक्त पोस्ट भेजी थी। पाठक की इंडस्ट्रियल में फैक्ट्री है। दोपहर करीब साढ़े 12 बजे बच्ची साइकिल चलाते हुए वहां पहुंची। आगे हैंडल पर पॉलीथिन में अंगूर डाल रखे थे। तब उसकी साइकिल पंक्चर हो गई थी। पाठक ने मोबाइल पर आई पोस्ट देखी तो तस्वीर से मिलती-जुलती शक्ल की बच्ची उनके सामने खड़ी थी। तुरंत बच्ची के पास पहुंच गए। बच्ची का नाम लिया तो वह बोली कि यह मेरा नाम नहीं है। पोस्ट में संपर्क सूत्र दिया था।

पाठक ने उस नंबर पर वीडियो कॉल की। बच्ची के पिता से बातचीत हुई, जिससे साइकिल लेकर खड़ी बच्ची को दिखाया। उसे देखते ही पिता बोले कि यह मेरी बेटी है। घर से चली गई थी। उन्हें कहा कि हमारे रिश्तेदार रोहतक में रहते हैं। इसे कहीं मत जाने देना। मैं उन्हें अभी आपके पास भेजता हूं। इसका पता चलने पर हिसार पुलिस ने रोहतक पुलिस को मैसेज दिया था। बच्ची के रिश्तेदार व पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर उसे बरामद कर लिया था। एसपी बलवान सिंह राणा ने बताया कि बच्ची सकुशल मिल गई है। रोहतक से हिसार ले आए हैं। वह पेरेंट्स की डांट से नाराज होकर चली गई थी।

