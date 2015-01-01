पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुसाइड:शादी के 3 दिन बाद झगड़ा कर पत्नी ने छोड़ा घर, युवक ने जहर खाकर दी जान

हिसारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

क्षेत्र के मंगाली माेहब्बत गांव में शादी के तीन दिन बाद ही असम निवासी पत्नी झगड़ा कर पास के ही गांव में अपने रिश्तेदाराें के यहां चली गई। आराेप है कि नई नवेली दुल्हन के मायके पक्ष के रिश्तेदाराें ने मंगाली में आकर दूल्हे काे डेढ़ लाख रुपये नहीं देने पर असम पहुंचाने की धमकी दी ताे दूल्हे ने जहर खाकर जान दे दी। पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई की शिकायत पर महिला समेत तीन के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। मृतक के शव काे पाेस्टमार्टम के बाद शुक्रवार काे परिजनाें काे साैंप दिया गया।

मंगाली माेहब्बत के रहने वाले श्रवण कुमार ने मंगाली पुलिस चाैकी पर शिकायत करते हुए बताया कि वह तीन भाई थे। सबसे छाेटे भाई सुभाष ने 25 दिन पहले ही असम की लड़की से शादी की थी। भर्री गांव के कुलदीप, उसकी पत्नी असम की माेनू, और मेरे पड़ाेसी प्रताप ने एक लाख रुपये लेकर भाई की शादी असम की युवती से कराई थी। आराेप है कि भाई की पत्नी शादी के तीन दिन बाद ही झगड़ा करने लगी। झगड़ा कर भर्री गांव के अपने रिश्तेदाराें के यहां चली गई।

जिस पर भर्री के रिश्तेदाराें ने उनकी मारपीट की झूठी शिकायत मंगाली पुलिस से कर दी।बताया कि वीरवार काे रात करीब 10 बजे उसके भाई सुभाष ने जहर खा लिया तथा जहर खाने के बाद सुभाष ने बताया कि बताया कि पत्नी से झगड़े के बाद दाे दिन पहले ही माेनू, प्रताप और कुलदीप घर पर आए थे। तीनाें ने कहा कि या ताे डेढ़ लाख रुपये दे दाे नहीं ताे तुझे असम पहुंचा देंगे। घर वालाें का भी बुरा हाल हाे जाएगा।

तीनाें के परेशान करने के कारण ही आत्महत्या कर रहा हूं। यहीं नहीं सुभाष ने साेशल मीडिया पर भी अपनी रिकार्डिंग वारयल कर दी। आनन फानन में पीड़ित सुभाष काे उपचार के लिए अग्राेहा ले जाया गया, जहां पर उसने दम ताेड़ दिया। मंगाली चाैकी प्रभारी हरी श कुमार ने बताया कि तीनाें आराेपी माेनू, प्रताप और कुलदीप के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 306 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें