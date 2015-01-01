पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:तीन दशकों से अटके कुत्ताबढ़ पुल निर्माण को मिली गई हरी झंडी

रानियां3 घंटे पहले
  • ऊर्जा मंत्री की प्रयासों से मिली सफलता, अधिग्रहित की जाने वाली भूमि का उचित मुआवजा मिलेगा, 12 से ज्यादा गांवों को होगा लाभ

पिछले तीन दशकों से अटके हुए कुत्ताबढ़ के समीप घग्गर नदी पर पुल के निर्माण कार्य को हरी झंडी मिल गई है । अगले एक वर्ष के दौरान पुल पूरा हो जाएगा। जिसका लाभ दो दर्जन भर गांवों के लोगों को मिल पाएगा। दरअसल लंबे समय तक कई अड़चनों में उलझे हुए कुत्ताबढ़ पुल का समाधान हलका के विधायक एवं प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री रणजीत सिंह के अथक प्रयासों से निकला है।

इस पुल के आसपास लगने वाले किसानों की भूमि को अधिग्रहण करके उचित राशि का भुगतान करवाया है । इसके उपरांत पुल के निर्माण में आने वाली अड़चनों को दूर कर लिया है। कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि इस पुल का निर्माण अगले 1 वर्ष के दौरान पूरा करके आम जनता को समर्पित कर दिया जाएगा। जिसका फायदा दो दर्जन भर गांवों के लोगों के अलावा राजस्थान व पंजाब के लोगों का सीधा संपर्क इस मार्ग के तहत हो जाएगा। बता दें कि इस पुल का निर्माण पिछले 3 दशकों से भी अधिक समय से अटका हुआ था।

लंबे अंतराल के दौरान कई बार किसानों के बीच बैठक हुई लेकिन किसानों की मांग को पूरी नहीं किया जा सका। यह मामला न्यायालय में दायर कर दिया गया। न्यायालय में विचाराधीन होने के कारण अधिक पेचीदा बन गया। पुल के निर्माण को लेकर कई राजनीतिक पार्टियों के पदाधिकारियों ने श्रेय अपने नाम करने के लिए शिलान्यास भी किया लेकिन हर बार उलझनों का शिकार होकर रह गया। जिसे सुलझा न पाने के कारण पुल का निर्माण अटका रहा। इस बार गठबंधन की सरकार बनने के बाद क्षेत्र के लोगों ने यह मामला प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री रणजीत सिंह के समक्ष उठाया गया। उन्होंने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए आखिरकार सिरे चढ़ा दिया है। पुल के निर्माण की खबर सुनते ही क्षेत्र के लोगों में खुशी का माहौल बनता जा रहा है।

प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का कहना है कि पुल का निर्माण अगले 1 वर्ष के दौरान पूरा करवा दिया जाएगा। इस पुल का निर्माण होने से कुत्ताबढ़ के आसपास लगते गांवों का सीधा संपर्क रानियां से हो जाएगा जिसके कारण 20 किलोमीटर का अतिरिक्त सफर तय नही करना पड़ेगा जिसका लोगों को लाभ मिलेगा।इस बारे क्षेत्र के किसान एवं पूर्व सरपंच त्रिलोक सिंह, सरपंच प्रदीप कुमार, पूर्व सरपंच स्वर्ण सिंह, केवल सिंह,संदीप पंच सहित कई गणमान्य लोगों ने बताया कि पुल का निर्माण शुरू होने से उनकी पुरानी मांग पूरी हो जाएगी।

लोगों को फायदा होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पुल के निर्माण होने से छात्रों को शिक्षा ग्रहण करने के लिए जाने में होने वाली परेशानी भी दूर हो जाएगी। स्वरोजगार के लिए रानियां आवागमन करने वाले युवाओं को समय की बचत होगी। आर्थिक लाभ पहुंचेगा। बरसात के सीजन में इस मार्ग से गुजरना खतरों से खाली नहीं था ।

