गाइडलाइन:सिरसा में पटाखों की स्टॉल के लिए अस्थाई लाइसेंस के लिए 6 नवंबर तक जमा होंगे आवेदन, 10 को निकाला जाएगा ड्रा

रानियां4 घंटे पहले
  • रानियां में पटाखों के लिए प्रशासन ने नहीं दिए निर्देश, बाजार में स्टॉक फुल

दिवाली के सीजन से पूर्व बाजार में पटाखों के लिए स्थान का निर्धारण व पटाखा विक्रेताओं को लाइसेंस देने की प्रक्रिया अभी तक नहीं की गई है। पटाखों के लिए लाइसेंस देने की प्रक्रिया दिवाली से कुछ समय पूर्व की जाती है लेकिन इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते जिला प्रशासन ने अभी तक किसी प्रकार की गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं की है। वहीं बाजार में पटाखों का स्टॉक करने वालों ने लाइसेंस की प्रवाह किए बगैर ही भंडारण कर किया हुआ है।

प्रशासन की बिना अनुमति पटाखों का भंडारण करना भले ही गैरकानूनी माना जाता है लेकिन कुछ लोगों ने मोटा मुनाफा कमाने के चक्कर में सरकारी नियमों को ताक पर रखते हुए इस प्रकार के गैर कानूनी कार्य को अंजाम दिया है। बिना परमिशन स्टॉक करने वालों को प्रशासन को अभी तक कोई खोज खबर नहीं है दिवाली के ऐन मौके पर दुकान में पटाखे लगाने वालों व खुले बाजार में पटाखे बेचने वालों के प्रति प्रशासन ने अभी तक कोई कदम नहीं उठाया है।

कोरोना संक्रमण को मध्य नजर रखते हुए राजस्थान सरकार ने पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी है इसके अलावा मास्क लगाने को अनिवार्यता की गई है ताकि वैश्विक महामारी के दौरान बीमारी पर काबू पाया जा सके। भयानक बीमारी के मद्देनजर सरकार व प्रशासन को चाहिए कि प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले पटाखों पर की बिक्री पर पूर्णतया पाबंदी लगाई जाए ताकि प्रदूषित हो रहे वातावरण को साफ सुथरा बनाया जा सके तथा अन्य आवश्यक रूप से खर्च की जाने वाली राशि भी बच सके।

6 तक शाम 4 बजे तक आवेदन करें

डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि दीवाली के त्यौहार पर पटाखों की अस्थाई स्टॉल के लिए 6 नवंबर तक आवेदन जमा करवाए जाएंगे। संबंधित एसडीएम को आवेदन प्राप्त करने के लिए अधिकृत किया गया है। अस्थाई लाइसेंस के लिए ड्रा 10 नवंबर को निकाला जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला में दीवाली व गुरुपर्व के त्यौहार पर पटाखों की स्टॉल के लिए अस्थाई लाइसेंस जारी किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए संबंधित एसडीएम 6 नवंबर तक सायं 4 बजे तक आवेदन प्राप्त करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि आवेदन प्राप्ति उपरांत 10 नवंबर को अस्थाई लाइसेंस के लिए ड्रा निकाला जाएगा।

