सुविधा:भगत सिंह चौक का आठ लाख से होगा सौंदर्यीकरण

रानियां4 घंटे पहले
  • शहरवासियों की मांग के अनुसार नगरपालिका के तत्वाधान में काम शुरू, 2 महीने की रखी डेडलाइन

रानियां के भगत सिंह चौक का सौंदर्यीकरण करने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने आठ लाख की राशि मंजूर की है जिसके अनुसार नगरपालिका के तत्वाधान में सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। नगर पालिका के सचिव आशीष स्वामी व कनिष्ठ अभियंता निशांत कुमार ने बताया कि शहरवासियों की मांग के अनुसार रानियां हलका के विधायक एवं प्रदेश के उर्जा मंत्री रणजीत सिंह ने सरकार को पत्र भेजकर 8 लाख की राशि मंजूर करवाई है जिसके तहत भगत सिंह चौक के आसपास की सड़क के अलावा प्रतिमा के आसपास स्टील निर्मित ग्रिल,फ्लड लाइटें इत्यादि लगवाई जाएगी।

कार्य को पूरा करने के लिए सरकार की ओर से लगभग 2 महीने समय दिया गया है जिसके अंतर्गत संपूर्ण कार्य पूरा करके शहरवासियों को सौंपा जाएगा। नगरपालिका सचिव ने बताया कि संपूर्ण कार्य की देखरेख के लिए गणमान्य लोगों की कमेटी बनाई गई है। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी समय-समय पर मौका मुआयना करेंगे कहीं भी किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही नहीं बरती जाएगी। संपूर्ण कार्य पूरा हो जाने के बाद एक समारोह के दौरान लोकार्पण किया जाएगा।

