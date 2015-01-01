पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपोर्ट तैयार:बाजरा की फसल बेचने के लिए वंचित किसानों का मांगा ब्योरा

रानियां5 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्यालय को भेजी जा रही है रिपोर्ट: नायब तहसीलदार

प्रदेश सरकार ने बाजरा का उत्पादन करने वाले किसानों की फसल न बेच पाने के कारण पूरी रिपोर्ट तहसील कार्यालय से मांगी गई है। जिसके अनुसार तहसील रानियां के अंतर्गत आने वाले गांवों के सभी हल्का कानूनगो व पटवारी को अपने अपने अधीनस्थ गांवों में भेज कर रिपोर्ट तैयार करवाई है।

आगामी 27 नवंबर तक रिपोर्ट मुख्यालय को भेजी जाएगी। जिसके उपरांत सरकार के निर्देशानुसार बाजरा की खरीद पूरी की जा सकेगी। इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए नायाब तहसीलदार हरिश्चंद्र बिजारणिया ने बताया कि क्षेत्र के कई गांवों में बाजरा की बिजाई हुई है ।जिसमें कुछ किसानों ने मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा के अंतर्गत ब्योरा दर्ज करवाया है लेकिन कुछ किसान जानकारी के अभाव में दर्ज करवाने से वंचित रह गए हैं।

ऐसे किसानों की पूरी सूची पटवारी व कानूनगो के माध्यम से व्यक्तिगत रूप से करवा कर मुख्यालय को भेजी जाएगी। जिसके अनुसार सरकार आगामी आदेश जारी करेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि किसानों द्वारा दर्ज करवाया गया ब्यौरा में किसी प्रकार की त्रुटि रह गई है या ब्यौरा दर्ज करवाने से वंचित रह गए हैं।

उनकी रिपोर्ट मुख्यालय को प्रस्तुत की जाएगी सरकार के आदेश अनुसार आगामी कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। तहसीलदार ने बताया कि जिन किसानों ने मेरी फसल मेरा ब्योरा में अपना रिकॉर्ड दर्ज करवा दिया है। उनकी बाजरा की फ सल सरकारी दामों पर खरीदी जाएगी। इसके लिए मार्केटिंग बोर्ड को पत्राचार किया जाएगा इसके लिए किसानों को मार्केटिंग बोर्ड कार्यालय से संपर्क करना होगा।

