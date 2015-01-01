पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चालकों को परेशानी:स्टेट हाईवे पर लगा गलत संकेतक बोर्ड चालकों को कर रहा पथ भ्रमित

रानियां4 घंटे पहले
सड़कों के किनारों पर लगाए जाने वाले साइन बोर्ड वाहन चालकों को मार्गदर्शन करने का काम करते हैं लेकिन वही सड़क एवं भवन निर्माण विभाग द्वारा बरती गई लापरवाही के चलते रानियां जीवन नगर से डबवाली जाने वाले स्टेट हाईवे के किनारे पर एक ऐसा साइन बोर्ड लगा हुआ है जो कि वाहन चालकों को भ्रमित करता है। स्टेट हाईवे पर यह बोर्ड गांव केहरवाला के नजदीक लगा हुआ है ।

जीवन नगर की ओर से आने वाले वाहन चालकों को डबवाली से केहरवाला जाने के संकेत तो सही बता रहा है लेकिन मम्मडख़ेड़ा जाने का संकेत विपरीत दिशा में बता रहा है जिसके कारण दूर दराज इलाके से आने वाले वाहन चालकों को भारी असुविधा का सामना करना पड़ रहा है । वाहन चालक अधिकतर सड़कों पर लगे संकेतकों को देखकर ही यात्रा करते हैं । विभाग द्वारा लगाए गए इस संकेतक बोर्ड की ओर जरा भी ध्यान नहीं दिया।

जिसका खामियाजा रोजाना वाहन चालकों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है । इस संकेतक पर तीर का संकेत गलत दिशा में लगा होने से वाहन चालकों को भ्रमित कर रहा है ।होना यह चाहिए कि केहरवाला और मम्मडख़ेड़ा एक ही रोड पर है । इसलिए संकेतक को तब्दील करने की आवश्यकता हैं। इस बारे में सड़क एवं भवन निर्माण विभाग के कार्यकारी अभियंता कमलदीप राणा ने बताया कि संबंधित अधिकारी को भेजकर इस संकेतक की त्रुटि को दूर करवा दिया जाएगा।

