रानियां:सरपंच ने भड़ोलियावाली में स्कूल कार्यालय का किया उद्घाटन

रानियां4 घंटे पहले
खंड शिक्षा कार्यालय रानियां के अंतर्गत आने वाले गांव भड़ोलियांवाली के राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय में कार्यालय का उद्घाटन सरपंच व खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी कृष्ण कुमार ने किया। इस अवसर पर स्कूल प्रबंधक कमेटी के प्रधान, ग्राम पंचायत सदस्य, सरपंच अमनदीप दंदीवाल सहित विद्यालय स्टाफ मौजूद रहा। इस मौके पर बतौर मुख्यातिथि कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अमूल चूक परिवर्तन लाने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार प्रयासरत है।

सरकार की योजना के अनुसार छात्रों की संख्या को मध्य नजर रखते हुए कमरों का निर्माण व कार्यालय का प्रबंध इत्यादि किया जा रहा है। सरकार की योजना के अनुसार 3.5 लाख की लागत से कार्यालय का निर्माण करवाया है। गांव के सरपंच अमनदीप दंदीवाल ने बताया कि सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ प्रत्येक ग्रामीण को मिले इसके लिए पंचायत प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर विकास कार्य करवा रही है।

इंटरनेशनल लैंग्वेज की नॉलेज से भी निखरता है व्यक्तित्व : पवन

गांव अलीकां में स्थित नेहरु कॉन्वेंट स्कूल परिसर में पर्सनेलिटी डेवलपमेंट कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें इंग्लिश स्पीकिंग कोर्स के तहत व्यक्तित्व विकास के पहलुओं पर प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इंग्लिश इंस्ट्रक्टर पवन बिश्नोई ने कहा कि इंटरनेशनल लैंग्वेज की नॉलेज वर्तमान प्रतिस्पर्धा के समय की जरूरत बन गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्तमान में स्कूल और कॉलेज की ड्यूटी और पढ़ाई के साथ अतिरिक्त समय हर किसी के पास है और उसका सदुपयोग करके इंग्लिश स्पीकिंग और पर्सनेलिटी डेवलपमेंट किया जा सकता है।

प्रिंसिपल सोना शर्मा ने बताया कि इसके लिए स्कूल में प्रतिदिन सुबह 11 बजे से 12 बजे तक विशेष शिक्षा का आयोजित किया जा रहा है जिसमें स्कूल स्टाफ और विद्यार्थियों को उत्कृष्ट लाभ मिल रहा है। ऐसी कक्षाओं को चलाने का उद्देश्य यह है कि उनके स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों के साथ-साथ आस-पास के क्षेत्र के बच्चे भी इन सेवाओं से लाभ प्राप्त कर अपने व्यक्तित्व का विकास कर सकें।

