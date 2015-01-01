पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रानियां:बस संचालक की ये लापरवाही यात्रियों पर पड़ सकती है भारी

रानियांएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रानियां से ऐलनाबाद वाया जीवननगर डबवाली को जाने वाली कई बसों में यात्रियों की संख्या इतनी बढ़ चुकी है कि सवारियों को छत पर बैठने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। वहीं बस संचालक किसी भी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना से सबक न लेते हुए यात्रियों की सुरक्षा पर दाव लगा रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं छत पर सवार यात्रियों को बिजली की झूलती तारों से कभी भी जान से खेलना पड़ सकता है, लेकिन इन खतरों से बस ऑपरेटर को कोई लेना देना नहीं है।

प्रशासन किसी प्रकार की घटना हो जाने के बाद मात्र जांच का हवाला देकर पीड़ित को सांत्वना देने का काम करता रहा है। दरअसल कोरोना काल के उपरांत प्रशासन ने बसों की नियमित सेवाएं चालू करने के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं, लेकिन इन निर्देशों की धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए बस ऑपरेटर सवारियों को भेड़ बकरियों की तरह भरकर मोटा मुनाफा कमाने में लगे हुए हैं।

इसके अलावा यात्रियों को बस की छत पर बैठकर यात्रा करनी पड़ रही है रास्ते में बिजली की तारें इस प्रकार झूल रही है जैसे मौत को निमंत्रण दे रही हो ऐसे मामले में न तो बस संचालक इस ओर ध्यान दे रहे हैं और न ही बिजली विभाग इन लटकती तारों की ओर ठोस कदम उठा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें