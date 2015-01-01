पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सिंचाई विभाग की जमीन की कंप्यूटराइज्ड निशानदेही में सामने आए 30 मकान, प्लॉट व खेत, विभाग ने की तारबंदी

रतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कब्जा करके बनाई दीवारों को तुड़वा दिया, मकान मालिकों को नोटिस दिए, श्मशान घाट को जाने वाला रास्ता भी अवैध

बुढलाडा रोड स्थित श्मशान घाट रोड पर अवैध कब्जा वाली जगह की बुधवार को डीसी के आदेश पर राजस्व विभाग ने कंप्यूटराइज्ड निशानदेही करवाई। निशानदेही में आसपास के लोगों की कोठियां मकान, खाली प्लाॅटों, काश्त वाले खेत व श्मशान घाट को जाने वाला रास्ता भी सिंचाई विभाग की जमीन में मिले हैं।

निशानदेही टीम में नायब तहसीलदार हरभजन सिंह, कानूनगो गुरमेल सिंह, कार्यकारी शहरी पटवारी शेर सिंह, सिंचाई विभाग के एसडीओ रणजीत सिंह, जेई हवा सिंह, जिलेदार जसविंद्र सिंह, नहरी पटवारी रमेश शामिल थे। सिंचाई विभाग ने लोगों द्वारा निकाली गई दीवारों को तुड़वा दिया वहीं मकान मालिकों को नोटिस देकर कब्जा छोडऩे के आदेश दिये है। इस जगह के चारों ओर तारबंदी कर दी है।

साल 1954 में रतिया क्षेत्र से भाखड़ा मुख्य ब्रांच नहर निकाली गई थी। तब नहर निर्माण के दौरान उक्त जगह पर ईंट भट्ठा लगाया गया था। बाद भट्ठे को बंद कर दिया। विभाग ने भी जमीन को नहीं संभाला। कुछ लोगों ने भट्ठे की जमीन पर कब्जा कर लिया।

लोग बोले -प्लाॅट खरीद बनाये थे मकान

सिंचाई विभाग की निशानदेही में दो कोठियां, 10 प्लाट, दो किसानों के खेत व श्मशान घाट का रास्ता आया है। वहीं उक्त लोगों ने कहा कि उन्होंने प्लाट खरीदे है। वहां निशानदेही करवाई तो उनकी जगह आगे गली में निकली जबकि गली की जगह सामने बने मकानों में निकली। इससे करीब 30 मकान मालिक प्रभावित हुए है। श्मशान घाट का जाने वाली मुख्य गली भी उक्त भट्ठे की जमीन में आ गई है। अब श्मशान घाट का रास्ता खेतों के बीच से सही जगह पर निकाला जाएगा।

सिंचाई विभाग ने रेस्ट हाउस और कार्यालय बनाने का प्रस्ताव भेजा

सिंचाई विभाग के एसडीओ रणजीत सिंह ने कहा कि उक्त जगह पर विभाग द्वारा रेस्ट हाउस, सिंचाई विभाग का उपमंडल स्तरीय कार्यालय का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा। विभाग पहले भी रतिया में कार्यालय को लेकर प्रस्ताव भेज चुका है, लेकिन जगह के अभाव में काम अटक जाता था। अब कार्यालय व रेस्ट हाउस के निर्माण की उम्मीद जागी है। प्रपोजल विभाग को भेज दिया है। विभाग ने उक्त जगह को कवर कर तारबंदी कर ली। निशानदेही के पिल्लर भी लगा दिये है।

