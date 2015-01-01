पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने रतनगढ़ और गांव तेलीवाड़ा से छीनी दाे बाइक

रतिया2 घंटे पहले
गांव रतनगढ़ में रतिया-बुढलाडा रोड पर तीन बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने नहर कॉॅलोनी निवासी फोटोग्राफर बलविंद्र सिंह से 12 हजार रुपये की नकदी, कैमरा व बाइक छीन लिया। बलविंद्र सिंह ने मामले की सूचना शहर पुलिस व परिजनों को दी। पुलिस ने बलविंद्र सिंह की शिकायत पर अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी। नहर कॉॅलोनी निवासी बलविंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि वह फोटोग्राफी का काम करता है।

सोमवार रात करीब 10 बजे वह गांव नंगल से एक कार्यक्रम में फोटोग्राफी का काम निपटा कर वापस अपने घर रतिया आ रहा था। शहर से करीब 4 किलोमीटर पहले गांव रतनगढ़ में गुरुद्वारा के पास पहुंचा तो वहां बाइक सवार तीन युवकों ने उसका बाइक रुकवा लिया। उसने विरोध किया तो मारपीट करने लगे और जान से मारने की धमकी दी फिर उसकी जेब से 12 हजार रुपये की नकदी, बाइक व कैमरा छीन कर ले गये।

वहीं गांव तेलीवाड़ा के पास भी बाइक सवार तीन नकाबपोश बदमाशों द्वारा गांव नथवान निवासी सोनू सिंह से मारपीट कर बाइक छीन लिया। सोनू सिंह ने बताया कि वह घरेलू काम के लिए गांव मूसाखेड़ा से अपने रिश्तेदार का बाइक मांग कर लाया था। बीती शाम को वह बाइक वापस देने जा रहा था। गांव तेलीवाड़ा के पास बाइक पर तीन नकाबपोश युवक खड़े थे। उन्होंने उसका बाइक रुकवा लिया। एक ने चाबी निकाल ली। उसने विरोध किया तो उसे राड से धक्का देकर खेत में गिरा दिया और उसका बाइक छीन कर फरार हो गया। सदर थाना प्रभारी रूपेश चौधरी ने कहा कि आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लेकर पुलिस उनकी तलाश कर रही है।

हरपाल चौक पर बंद घर से गहने और नकदी चाेरी

चोरों ने शहर के हरपाल चौक स्थित एक बंद घर में घुसकर वहां से करीब 2 लाख रुपये के जेवरात व नकदी चोरी कर ली। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में मालिक सुखदेव सिंह ने बताया कि वह 4 दिसंबर को अपने काम की वजह से कुछ दिनों के लिए रतिया गया हुआ था। उसने अपने मकान को ताला लगा बंद कर दिया था।

उसने बताया कि 14 दिसंबर की दोपहर करीब ढाई 2 बजे उसने आकर देखा तो उसके मकान का ताला टूटा हुआ था। संभाल करने पर पाया कि चोर उसके घर से करीब पांच छह तोले सोने की ज्वेलरी, 400 ग्राम चांदी की ज्वेलरी व करीब 80 हजार रुपये नकद तथा अन्य जरूरी कागजात चोरी करके ले गये है। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

