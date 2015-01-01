पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रकृति:घग्घर नदी, जोहड़ों और तालाबों पर बढ़ी देसी पक्षियों की चहचहाट

रतियाएक घंटा पहले
विदेशी मेहमानों के आगमन से पहले उनके स्वागत के लिए घग्घर नदी, जोहड़ों, तालाबों के साथ साथ भाखड़ा व रतिया ब्रांच नहर के किनारे देसी पक्षियों की चहचहाट बढऩे लगी है। पूर्णिमा के आसपास विभिन्न देशों से प्रवासी पक्षियों का आगमन शुरू होता है। मौसम में बदलाव व ठंडक की दस्तक के साथ ही जोहड़ों, तालाबों व अन्य जगहों पर देसी पक्षियों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। इन पक्षियों में स्थानीय तौर पर रहने वाले पक्षियों के साथ-साथ पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले पक्षी शामिल हैं।

विदेशी पक्षी भी इन्हीं जगहों पर रुकते है। हर साल नवंबर महीने में विदेशों में ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही प्रवासी पक्षी भारत की ओर रूख करते हैं। वे पूर्णिमा के चांद की रोशनी में तीन दिन में ही हजारों किलोमीटर की दूरी तय कर दूर दराज के देशों से भारत में पहुंचने शुरू हो जाते हैं। प्रवासी पक्षी यहां फरवरी तक रहते हैं। प्रवासी नवंबर माह के आखरी सप्ताह के आसपास आने शुरू होते हैं।

इन पक्षियों में अधिकांश पक्षी घग्घर नदी, भाखड़ा नहर, रतिया ब्रांच नहर के किनारों पर जंगल में रूकने के साथ साथ आसपास के गांवों में जोहड़ों में कुछ दिनों के लिए विचरण करते हैं और बाद में सुल्तानपुर पक्षी विहार व अन्य जगहों पर अपना डेरा जमाते हैं। इन्हीं जगहों पर अब वेंटिड लॉटविंग, कैटल ग्रेट,सन बर्ड, वायर टैरिफ स्बेला, ब्लैक विंग स्टिटलेटस व अन्य पक्षियों का आगमन बढ़ रहा है। देसी पक्षियों की गतिविधियों से ही फिजा बदली हुई है। इन चहचहाट आने जाने वालों का मन मोह रही है। वन्य प्राणी विभाग के जिला निरीक्षक जयविंदर नेहरा ने कहा कि विभाग मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा है।

प्रवासी पक्षियों में साइबेरिया से आने वाला ग्रे हेरण है। यह भारतीय बगुले के आकार का होता है और इसका रंग मिट्टी जैसा होता है। यह जलीय जीवों का शिकार करता है। यहीं से पेंटिंग स्टोरक पक्षी आता है। यह भी बगुले के आकार का होता है और ऐसा लगता है, जैसे इसके शरीर पर पेंटिंग की गई हो देखने में काफी सुंदर होता है। इसके अलावा नार्दन सोलर ग्रेटर पक्षी भी बगुले जैसा होता है। यह भी वहीं से आता है। चाइना से गे्रटर कारमोरेंट पक्षी आता है। इसका रंग गहरा काला और जंगली कौवे जैसा होता है। इनमें से मंगोलिया से सफेद भुजा पक्षी आता है, जो बगुले के आकार का होता है। हिमाचल पर्वत से सुररबाव पक्षी मैदानी इलाकों में ठंड से बचने के लिए आता हैं।

