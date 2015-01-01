पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:एक ही दिन में 4 जगहों पर विवाद, 14 नामजद

रतिया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रतिया क्षेत्र में एक दिन में 4 जगहों पर विवाद हुए। पुलिस ने इन मामलों में एक महिला सहित 14 लोगों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। पहले मामले में पुलिस ने वार्ड 15 निवासी अनमोल की शिकायत पर एक महिला व युवक के खिलाफ मारपीट व जान से माने की धमकी के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपियों में डिग्गी ढाणी निवासी महिला रेखा रानी व वार्ड 3 निवासी राकेश उर्फ रॉकी के अलावा एक अज्ञात शामिल है।

शिकायतकर्ता अनमोल ने बताया उसका कोर्ट के सामने उनका ढाबा है। ढाबे पर एक महिला व दो युवक चाय पीने आए। चाय के बाद रुपये मांगे तो मारपीट करने लगे। बीच बचाव करने पर उसके पिता राकेश को भी पीटा। उन्होंने लकड़ी के डंडे व लोहे की पाइपों से दोनों को घायल कर दिया। सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस के आने से पहले आरोपी मौके से भाग गये। पुलिस ने तीनों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया। दूसरे मामले में पुलिस वार्ड 15 निवासी तेजवीर सिंह की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने वार्ड 15 निवासी अजय कुमार, अमन ढिल्लो, अजय शर्मा, वार्ड 3 निवासी राकेश उर्फ रॉकी व वार्ड 12 निवासी मक्खन के खिलाफ घर मे घुस कर मारपीट करने व जान से मारने की धमकी के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है।

घायल तेजवीर सिंह ने कहा कि उक्त लोगों ने उक्त लोग उसके घर घुस गये। घर में घुस कर लोहे की रॉड से हमला कर दिया। तीसरे मामले में पुलिस ने गांव लांबा की ढाणी कुक्कू वाली निवासी हरी सिंह की शिकायत पर लांबा की स्कूल ढाणी निवासी दीपी, जसविंद्र, बिट्टू, सरबू, पिंकी के खिलाफ रास्ता रोक कर मारपीट करने, गंभीर चोट पहुंचाने व जान से मारने की धमकी के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है। हीरा सिंह ने कहा कि उसका बेटा सुखदेव सिंह शाम को गांव से घर की तरफ आ रहा था। तभी उक्त लोगों ने उसका रास्ता घेर लिया और उससे मारपीट की। उक्त लोगों ने उसे जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। उसके बेटे को मारपीट के दौरान गंभीर चोटें आई। फिलहाल उसका इलाज चल रहा है। मामले की जांच एसआई ओम प्रकाश कर रहे है।

इसके अलावा पुलिस ने माडल टाउन निवासी नरेश कुमार की शिकायत पर चंदों कलां निवासी बेअंत सिंह के खिलाफ गाली गलोज व जान से मारने की धमकी के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है। नरेश ने कहा क आरोपी ने माडल टाउन में आकर उसे गाली गलौज किया। विरोध करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। उसने घटना से पुलिस को अवगत करवाया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज की जांच शुरु कर दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें