मांग:किसानों ने की मंडी में धान लाने की क्षमता को बढ़ाने की मांग

रतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • किसान बोले- प्रति एकड़ 7 क्विंटल बच रहा धान

क्षेत्र के एक दर्जन गांवों के किसानों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल एसडीएम सुरेंद्र सिंह बैनीवाल से मिला। किसानों ने मांग की कि मंडी में धान की फसल लाने के लिए 33 क्विंटल की शर्त को हटाकर क्षमता को बढ़ाया जाए। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में ढाणी बबनपुर, बबनपुर, लांबा, घासवा, चिम्मों, बादलगढ़, कमाना, कवलगढ़, महमड़ा गावों के किसान शामिल थे।

सरपंच जगराज सिंह, लखविंद्र सिंह, हवा सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, हरभजन सिंह, रण सिंह, इकबाल सिंह ने कहा कि पोर्टल पर अनाज मंडी में धान लाने के लिए एक एकड़ के लिए 33 क्विंटल की ही अनुमति मिलती है जबकि उनके गांव बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्र में आते है।

वहां केवल धान की रोपाई ही होती है। ऐसे में एक एकड़ से करीब 40 क्विंटल धान की आवक होती है। ऐसे में एक एकड़ में 7 क्विंटल धान हर किसान के पास बच रहा है। किसानों ने कहा कि उनके पास काफी धान पेडिंग है। सरकार व प्रशासन उनकी समस्या का समाधान करें। एसडीएम सुरेंद्र बैनीवाल ने कहा कि उनकी समस्या को डीसी के समक्ष रखा जाएगा।

