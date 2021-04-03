पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:रतिया में दोपहर 12-3 बजे तक करेंगे हाईवे जाम

रतिया2 घंटे पहले
किसान आंदोलन के चलते 6 फरवरी को संयुक्त मोर्चा के आहवान पर किसान रतिया में तीन जगह रोड जाम करेगें। इसके लिए रतिया शहर व सरदूलगढ़ रोड पर जाम लगाया जाएगा। जाम तीन घंटे तक दोपहर 12 बजे से शाम 3 बजे तक लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए तीन जगह चिंहित की गई है।

तीनों जगह रोड जाम करने रतिया से फतेहाबाद, टोहाना, बुढलाडा, सरदूलगढ़ के लिए आगमन बंद हो जाएगा। वहीं पुलिस प्रशासन जाम को लेकर रोड डायवर्ट करने की प्लानिंग तैयार कर रही है ताकि जाम के दौरान यात्रियों को परेशानी न हो। किसान संघर्ष समिति द्वारा संजय गांधी चौक मे रोड जाम किया जाएगा।

इससे हरियाणा पंजाब के साथ साथ टोहाना, चंडीगढ रुट पर भी वाहनों का आममन बंद होगा। खेती बचाओं किसान बचाओ संघर्ष समिति द्वारा रतिया मुख्य ब्रांच नहर के पुल पर जाम लगाया जाएगा। इससे रतिया से फतेहाबाद रूट पर वाहनों का आगमन बंद होगा। तीसरा जाम गांव खूनन में रतिया सरदूलगढ़ रोड पर देहाती मजदूर सभा द्वारा जाम लगाया जाएगा।

इससे रतिया से हांसपुर व पंजाब के सरदूलगढ़ रूट पर वाहनों का आगमन बंद होगा। इनमें एक नेशनल हाईवे, दूसरा स्टेट हाईवे व तीसरा एमडीआर रोड है। खेती बचाओ किसान बचाओ समिति के प्रधान जरनैल सिंह मलवाला, किसान संघर्ष समिति के प्रदेश कन्वीनर मंदीप नथवान ने कहा कि रतिया में तीन घंटे रोड जाम के साथ साथ फतेहाबाद में भी जिला स्तर पर रोड जाम कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे।

