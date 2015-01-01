पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Ratia
  • In Order To Stop The Farmers, The Police Put Wires And Barricades On The Brahmanwala Border, Farmers Left Through The Link Roads Of The Villages

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

10 घंटे बंद रहा हाईवे:किसानों को रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने ब्राह्मणवाला बॉर्डर पर लगाए तार और बेरिकेड्स, गांवों के लिंक मार्गों से निकल गये किसान

रतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रतिया प्रशासन द्वारा पंजाब के किसानों को रोकने के लिए बंद किया गया ब्राह्मणवाला बॉर्डर।
  • अमृतसर से 700 ट्रैक्टर- ट्राॅली लेकर किसानों के दिल्ली कूच की सूचना पर अलर्ट रही पुलिस, बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे अफसर

पंजाब से किसानों के काफिले आने की सूचना पर शनिवार को जिला प्रशासन ने पुलिस की मदद से ब्राह्मणवाला बॉर्डर को फिर से बंद कर दिया। बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने बेरिकेड्स व लोहे की कंटीली तारें लगाकर आवागमन रोक दिया। बॉर्डर ब्लॉक होने से दोनों राज्यों के लोगों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा। नेशनल हाईवे बंद होने के कारण दोनों राज्यों के लोगों को पैदल ही बॉर्डर पार करना पड़ा।

मौके का जायजा लेेने के लिए डीसी डॉ. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़, एसपी राजेश कुमार, एसडीएम सुरेंद्र बैनीवाल, डीएसपी सुभाष बिश्रोई, थाना प्रभारी रूपेश चौधरी व लोक निर्माण विभाग के एसडीओ आरके मेहता मौके पर पहुंचे। बीती 26 नवंबर को भी पंजाब के किसानों को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन ने तीन लेयर का स्पेशल नाका लगाया था। जिसे तोड़कर किसान दिल्ली कूच कर गए थे।

जानकारी के अनुसार पंजाब के अमृतसर से किसान 700 ट्रैक्टर ट्राली लेकर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए हैं जो हरियाणा के रास्ते दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। इसी को लेकर जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस अलर्ट रही। सुबह ही ब्राह्मणवाला में लोक निर्माण विभाग की मदद से रास्ते को बंद कर दिया। नेशनल हाईवे हरियाणा, पंजाब व राजस्थान को आपस में जोड़ता है। पुलिस के रोड पर कटीले तार और बेरिकेड्स लगाने से यात्रियों को पैदल ही बॉर्डर पार करना पड़ा।

पंजाब रोडवेज ने बॉर्डर तक भेजी अपनी बसें

पंजाब सरकार व पंजाब रोडवेज ने यात्रियों की मदद के लिए बुढलाडा डिपो की बसों को बुढलाडा से ब्राह्मणवाला बॉर्डर तक भेजा ताकि यात्रियों को पंजाब आने-जाने में दिक्कत न आए। यात्री रतिया से ऑटो व निजी बसों के माध्यम ब्राह्मणवाला गांव तक गये। आधा किलोमीटर का पैदल रास्ता तक कर वे पीआरटीसी की बस तक पहुंचे। हरियाणा रोडवेज ने किसान आंदोलन के चलते पहले ही पंजाब में बसों का आवागमन बंद कर रखा है। पंजाब रोडवेज की बसें ही रतिया आ रही थी। ब्राह्मणवाला बॉर्डर बंद होने से पंजाब की बसें बंद हो गई है।

किसानों को रोकने के लिए हांसपुर बॉर्डर भी बंद किया

किसानों को रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने रतिया बुढलाडा रोड पर ब्राह्मणवाला में नेशनल हाईवे व रतिया सरदूलगढ़ रोड के एमडीआर रोड को बंद कर दिया। लेकिन किसान अपने वाहनों व ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों को वाया रियोंद, भूदड़वास, बबनपुर, बीराबंदी के रास्ते रतिया होकर निकल गये। जिसकी जानकारी मिलने पर हांसपुर बॉर्डर भी बंद कर दिया। हालांकि किसानों के काफिले फिलहाल इस रूट पर नहीं आए।

उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देश पर बॉर्डर बंद किया

उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देश पर ब्राह्मणवाला बॉर्डर को तारबंदी व बेरिकेड्स लगाकर ब्लॉक कर दिया। नेशनल हाईवे पर आवागमन बंद किया था। -सुभाष बिश्नोई, डीएसपी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें