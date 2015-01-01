पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निरीक्षण:ब्राह्मणवाला में धान के थैलों की जांच करने पहुंची मार्केटिंग बोर्ड की टीम

रतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव ब्राह्मणवाला में लंबे समय से पड़े धान के थैलों की जांच को लेकर मार्केटिंग बोर्ड की टीम डीएमईओ राम मेहर जागलान के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार दोपहर को मौके पर पहुंची। उनके साथ मार्केट कमेटी के सचिव यशपाल मेहता भी मौजूद थे। अनाज मंडी के गेट के बाहर धरने पर बैठी खेती बचाओ-किसान बचाओ समिति ने मामला उठाया था। जिसके बाद टीम थैलों के मामले की जांच करने पहुंची थी कि यह धान किसका है।

पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। बता दें कि समिति की ओर से शिकायत की गई थी कि गांव ब्राह्मणवाला में काफी मात्रा में धान के थैले कई दिनों से पड़े हैं, इसे कोई उठा नहीं रहा। समिति ने शक जताया था कि यह धान किसी शैलर मालिक का है और गड़बड़ी के चलते वहां रखा गया है। इसकी शिकायत मिलने के बाद टीम मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची। टीम ने लोगों के बयान दर्ज किए।

खेती बचाओ-किसान बचाओ समिति के अध्यक्ष जरनैल सिंह मलवाला, जिला पार्षद रामचंद्र शहनाल, बलविंद्र खोखर, राजविंद्र चहल, अखिल भारतीय किसान महासभा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सुखविंद्र सिंह, किसान संघर्ष समिति के प्रदेश कन्वीनर मनदीप नथवान व अन्य संगठनों ने पत्रकारों से मारपीट करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

कवरेज करने गई टीम से की मारपीट

इस दौरान मामले की कवरेज करने गए मीडियाकर्मियों के साथ वहां मौजूद कुछ लोगों ने बहस करते हुए झगड़ा शुरू कर दिया। मीडियाकर्मियों से मारपीट तक की गई। जिसे लेकर मीडियाकर्मियों ने रोष जताया व मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें