पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्देश:विकास कार्यों को पंचायत समिति ने 46 लाख की ग्रांट मंजूर की

रतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी कार्यालय में मंगलवार को ब्लाक समिति की बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक में विधायक लक्ष्मण नापा बतौर मुख्य अतिथि शिरकत की। समिति सदस्यों ने 46 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट की मंजूर की। इस ग्रांट से नागपुर और रतिया खंड में विभिन्न विकास कार्य करवाए जाएंगे। विधायक लक्ष्मण नापा ने कहा कि समिति सदस्य विकास कार्यों को गुणवत्ता पूर्वक निर्धारित अवधि में पूरा करवाए।

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने पिछले दिनों रतिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र की अनेक परियोजनाओं के लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास ऑनलाइन के जरिए किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन परियोजनाओं को शुरू किया गया है उनको निर्धारित अवधि में पूरा किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर समिति चेयरपर्सन नीलम रानी, जिला परिषद सदस्य बीबो इंदौरा, एसईपीओ उमेद सिंह मौजूद थे।

पत्रकारों के अपहरण प्रयास मामले में केस दर्ज

गांव ब्राह्मणवाला में पड़े थैलों के की जांच प्रक्रिया के दौरान कवरेज करने गये पत्रकारों की टीम के साथ मारपीट व अपहरण के प्रयास के आरोप में सदर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। मंगलवार को सदर थाना के एसआई ओम प्रकाश के नेतृत्व में पुलिस मामले की जांच करने पहुंची। केस प्रेस क्लब के प्रधान की शिकायत पर दर्ज किया गया है।

वहीं दूसरी और पत्रकारों के खिलाफ भी केस दर्ज किया गया। पत्रकारों पर केस दर्ज करने पर खेती बचाओ-किसान बचाओ समिति के अध्यक्ष जरनैल सिंह मलवाला, जिला पार्षद रामचंद्र शहनाल, बलविंद्र खोखर, राजविंद्र चहल, अखिल भारतीय किसान महासभा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सुखविंद्र सिंह, किसान संघर्ष समिति के प्रदेश कन्वीनर मनदीप नथवान, पूर्व सरपंच सुखचैन सिंह, सरपंच विजय कुमार और अन्य सरपंचों ने निंदा की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें