सराहनीय:सिलाई के शाैक काे बिजनेस बना सुनीता ने 20 महिलाओं को दिया रोजगार

रतिया3 घंटे पहले
खंड के छोटे से गांव ढाणी बिलासपुर की सुनीता रानी घर में लघु उद्योग के माध्यम से खुद रोजगार पाने के साथ साथ गांव की 20 से ज्यादा महिलाओं को गांव में रोजगार दे रही है। सुनीता ने फिलहाल कपड़े सिलाई का रोजगार शुरू किया है। इसके जरिए वह कपड़े तैयार करके जिले भर में दुकानों पर सप्लाई कर रही हैं। उनका मकसद है कि वह अपने बनाए कपड़ों किसी नामी कंपनी से जोड़ कर देश भर में सप्लाई कर सके। एमए, बीएड व जेबीटी कर चुकी सुनीता रानी ने बताया कि सिलाई उसका शौक है।

इसी को लेकर उसने एक साल पहले महिलाओं को साथ लेकर गांव में भव्या महिला समूह का गठन कर हरियाणा राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन से जुड़ी हुई हैं। मिशन की ओर से चलाई गई मुहिम के तहत उसने भी स्वरोजगार चलाने का निर्णय लिया। जिसके तहत उसने सिलाई की ट्रेनिंग ली। इसके बाद अपने गांव में कपड़ों की सिलाई का काम शुरू कर दिया। जिनमें ग्रुप से जुड़ी 20 महिलाएं सहयोग कर रही हैं। इसके लिए उन्होंने करीब 5 लाख रुपये की कीमत की 4 मशीनें मंगवाई। जोकि बिजली से चलती हैं। वहीं ओवर लॉक, स्टीचिंग, काउंटर कट, इंटर लॉक करने की भी आधुनिक मशीनें खरीदी हैं।

सुनीता ने बताया कि वह लुधियाना व पंजाब के अन्य क्षेत्र से होलसेल में कपड़ा लाती है। जिसके बाद वह प्लाजो, कुर्ती, सलवार सूट, इनर व बच्चों के कपड़ों की सिलाई कर रही हैं। अभी तक वह इन कपड़ों को जिले भर में रतिया, फतेहाबाद, भूना, टोहाना तक भेज रही है। वहीं उनका मकसद है कि वह अपने काम को बढ़ाए व उनके बनाए कपड़े देश भर में बिकें। इसके लिए उन्होंने अपने कपड़ों को अपने ब्रांड का नाम देने के लिए भी अप्लाई किया हुआ है। जैसे ही नाम की मंजूरी मिलेगी, वह ज्यादा कपड़े सिलाई करने लग जाएंगी। अब तक दिन भर में 70 से 80 सूट तैयार कर रही हैं।

अभी हो रही है हर माह 30 हजार रुपये की बचत

सुनीता रानी ने बताया कि उसने सिलाई का काम कुछ समय पहले ही शुरू किया है। उसके साथ काम करने वाली महिलाएं अभी इतनी एक्सपर्ट नहीं है। फिर भी उक्त महिलाओं को वेतन देने व अन्य खर्च निकाल कर उसे हर माह करीब 30 हजार रुपये की बचत हो रही है। एक दिन में वे करीब 70 जोड़ी कपड़ों की सिलाई कर देती है। अभी गर्म कपड़ों की डिमांड ज्यादा है। सर्दी के बाद कोट पैंट, शर्ट, लोयर, कुर्ता पायजामा, पेंट शर्ट की सिलाई का काम भी शुरू करेंगी।

लोगों को जागरूक कर रहे है-बीपीएम

हरियाणा राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन के ब्लॉक प्रोग्रामर मैनेजर नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी टीम गांव गांव जाकर महिलाओं को अपना रोजगार चलाने के लिए जागरूक करती है। उनकी आर्थिक मदद भी की जाती है ताकि महिलाएं रोजगार चलाकर आत्म निर्भर बने और दूसरों को भी रोजगार मुहैया करवा सके।

