पराली पर किसान व प्रशासन आमने-सामने:प्रशासन ने पंचायतों को रोक लगाने की दी हिदायतें किसान बोले - पराली प्रबंधन न हुआ तो लगाएंगे आग

रतियाएक घंटा पहले
पराली प्रबंधन को लेकर हिदायत देते एसडीएम सुरेंद्र बैनीवाल।

पराली प्रबंधन व उसे आग लगाए जाने को लेकर प्रशासन व किसान अपने-अपने प्रयास कर रहे हैं। किसान संगठन की ओर से पराली के प्रबंधन में प्रशासन की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई न करने की बात कही है जा रही है वहीं प्रशासन अपनी ओर से पराली को आग लगाने वाले गांवों में किसानों पर निगरानी बढ़ा रहा है। पंचायतों को पराली को एक ही जगह एकत्र कर उसकी निगरानी करने को कहा गया है। इसके अलावा पंचायतों को निर्देश दिए जा रहे हैं पराली न जलाने को लेकर समय-समय पर मुनादी कराई जाए।

पराली की गांठों की निगरानी करेंगे चौकीदार

गांव एमपी सौत्र में पराली की गांठों को आग लगाने के मामले में मंगलवार को समाज शिक्षा एवं पंचायत अधिकारी उमेद सिंह ने स्थिति का जायजा लिया। ग्राम पंचायत को हिदायत दी है कि पंचायत पराली की गांठों को रखने के लिए 2 एकड़ जगह का प्रबंध करे और निगरानी के लिए चौकीदार की ड्यूटी लगाए। इस दौरान जगह का निरीक्षण कर गांव में खेल ग्राउंड के पास जगह चयनित की गई। वहीं विभिन्न गांवों की पंचायतों को भी हिदायत दी है कि वे अपने अपने गांवों में पराली की गांठों के लिए किसानों को जगह दे ताकि पराली की गांठें एक जगह रखी जाए।

मुनादी नहीं करवाने वाले सरपंच और पंच के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई: एसडीएम

एसडीएम सुरेंद्र बैनीवाल के आदेश पर एसईपीओ उमेद सिंह भूरा ने मंगलवार को खंड के सरपंचों व ग्राम सचिवों की बैठक ली। उन्हें हिदायत दी कि सरपंच व ग्राम सचिव अपने-अपने गांव में गुरुद्वारा, मंदिर व अन्य जगहों पर पराली न जलाने को लेकर मुनादी करवाए। जो सरपंच व ग्राम सचिव मुनादी नहीं करवाएगा उसके खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई के साथ साथ रिपोर्ट एसडीएम, डीसी व पंचायती विभाग को भेजी जाएगी। बैठक में बबनपुर के सरपंच जगराज सिंह, हवा सिंह फूला, सुरजीत कलोठा, विजय शहनाल,गुरमीत कमाना, लखविंदर बबनपुर, राजेंद्र नीटा, ग्राम सचिव वीरेंद्र कुमार, रमेश कुमार, राजेंद्र कुमार, मुकेश कुमार मौजूद थे।

उपकरणाें से गांठें बनाने के लिए 2300 रुपये प्रति एकड़ रेट तय

पराली जलाने की बजाय उसका आधुनिक कृषि यंत्रों से समुचित प्रबंधन को लेकर एसडीएम सुरेंद्र सिंह बैनीवाल ने अधिकारियों तथा धान की पराली की गांठ तैयार करने वाली आधुनिक उपकरण मशीन मालिकों की बैठक बुलाई, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि इन उपकरणों द्वारा तैयार गांठों की कीमत किसानों से प्रति एकड़ 2300 रुपये निर्धारित करें। एसडीएम ने कहा कि रतिया के रेड जोन में पडऩे वाले गांव अहरवा, हसंगा, एमपी सोतर, तेलीवाड़ा, रताखेड़ा में अधिक निगरानी की आवश्यकता है।

