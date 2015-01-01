पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड केस:ससुराल वाले करना चाहते थे संजू का संस्कार, मायके वालों ने किया इनकार

रतिया3 घंटे पहले
  • मृतका व दो बेटों का एक साथ हुआ संस्कार, हर किसी की आंखें थी नम

गांव सुखमनपुर में 26 वर्षीय संजू रानी द्वारा अपने दो बेटों को मार कर आत्महत्या करने के मामले में शनिवार को तीनों का नागरिक अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। इसके बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिए गए। मृतका संजू का गांव सुखमनपुर के श्मशान घाट में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया वहीं बच्चों के शवों को दफनाया गया। इससे पहले संस्कार को लेकर ससुराल पक्ष व मायके वालों के बीच विवाद भी हुआ।

संजू के ससुराल वाले उनका अंतिम संस्कार गांव खराती खेड़ा में करना चाहते थे। इसके लिए पंचायत ने भी मायके वालों से बात की, लेकिन मायके वालों से शव देने से इनकार कर दिया। पंचायत के लोगों ने कहा कि हिंदू संस्कृति के अनुसार किसी लड़की कि डोली मायके से उठती है लेकिन अर्थी ससुराल से उठाई जाती है। वे परंपरा को जारी रखने की बात कह रहे थे लेकिन घटनाक्रम को लेकर मायके वालों में भी ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों के प्रति गुस्सा व नाराजगी थी।

मायके वालों ने कहा कि वे बेटी व उसके बच्चों के शव को अपने गांव सुखमनपुर ले जाएंगे। जिसके बाद उनका अंतिम संस्कार सुखमनपुर में ही किया गया। हालांकि संजू के ससुराल वाले भी वहां पहुंचे। दहेज प्रताड़ना व दहेज हत्या का केस दर्ज: जांच अधिकारी गोपाल दास ने बताया के मृतक महिला के खिलाफ बच्चों की हत्या व ससुरालियों के खिलाफ दहेज हत्या का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पिता की शिकायत पर ससुरालजन नामजद

पुलिस ने इस मामले में मृतका संजू के पिता गांव सुखमनपुर निवासी मनी राम की शिकायत पर मृतका के ससुराल के लोगों के खिलाफ दहेज के लिए प्रताडि़त करने व आत्महत्या को मजबूर करने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है। वहीं 2 बच्चों की हत्या के आरोप मे मृतका के खिलाफ भी केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने मृतका के पति खैराती खेड़ा निवासी नरेश कुमार, देवर नरेंद्र कुमार, सास संतोष देवी, ससुर ओम प्रकाश, ननद बाला देवी का नाम शामिल है। मृतका का पति नरेश हरियाणा पुलिस में कांस्टेबल के पद पर कार्यरत है।

