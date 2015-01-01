पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामला दर्ज:नपा की 16 कनाल 2 मरले जमीन को अज्ञात ने बेचा, 134 लोगों के नाम बार-बार हुई रजिस्ट्री

रतिया2 दिन पहले
नगर पालिका की नये बस स्टैंड के पीछे 16 कनाल 2 मरले जमीन को कुछ लोगों ने बेच दिया। इतना ही नहीं इस जगह की कई बार रजिस्ट्री हुई, 134 लोगों के नाम से कराई गई। प्रशासन की ओर से कराई गई निशानदेही के बाद यह गड़बड़ी सामने आई। जिसके बाद अब नगर पालिका के सचिव सुरेंद्र कुमार ने पुलिस को शिकायत की है। शहर पुलिस ने नपा सचिव की शिकायत पर अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी। शहर के बीचों-बीच की यह जगह काफी कीमती है।

डीसी डॉ. नरसिंह बागड़ के आदेश पर एसडीएम सुरेंद्र सिंह बैनीवाल ने दो माह पहले रेवन्यू व साइट प्लान मांगा था। प्रशासन की ओर से निशानदेही कराई गई। प्रशासन ने शहर के खसरा नंबर 486 के भाग दो की कुल 16 कनाल 2 मरले जमीन का रिकॉर्ड खंगाला। जिसमें यह गड़बड़ी सामने आई। कुछ समय पहले दुकानों के निर्माण मामले को लेकर विवाद हो गया था। दोनों पक्षों ने दुकानों की जगह को अपनी मलकीयत व कुछ लोगों ने उनके हिस्से की गली बताया था। उक्त पूरे रकबा में गड़बड़ी के मामले को लेकर डीसी को शिकायत दी गई थी। इससे पहले भी उक्त जगह को लेकर निशानदेही हो चुकी है।

राजस्व विभाग की टीम ने रिकॉर्ड खंगाला तो उक्त जगह में से 16 कनाल 3 मरले जमीन पर 134 व्यक्तियों के नाम रजिस्ट्री िमली। विभाग ने साल 1992 से लेकर साल 2020 तक का रिकॉर्ड जांचा। जिसमें जानकारी निकल कर आई कि पहले इस जगह की तीन रजिस्ट्री थी जो कि अब 134 हो गई है। अब विभाग जांच में जुटा है कि मौजूदा समय में उक्त जमीन का मालिक कौन-कौन है। वहीं नगर पालिका ने मौके की स्थिति अनुसार रिकॉर्ड तैयार किया है।

4 कनाल पर हैं सरकारी गलियां

बताया गया है कि उक्त 16 कनाल 2 मरले जगह में से 4 कनाल 8 मरले जगह गलियों की है, जो कि नगर पालिका के रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज है। शेष जगह कवर है जिस पर मकान, दुकान या फिर कुछ जगह लोगों की अपनी निजी जगह है जो कि खाली पड़ी है।

